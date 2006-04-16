Stock Commentary - Europe - week to April 10, 2006
16 April 2006
EUROPEAN: bourses were impacted by escalating crude oil prices at the beginning of the reporting week to April 10, then see-sawed for the rest of the period, with markets and drug stocks ending up mixed. There was a flat showing on the last reporting day, after a heavy sell-off in New York markets ahead of the weekend. FRANKFURT saw the week's best performer, with little LION Bioscience leaping 29.2%, after the firm announced that it is selling its bioinformatics business to UK-based BioWisdom for a consideration of up to $4.8 million. Altana dipped 1.7%, after privately-held fellow German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim said it was not interested in buying the firm (Marketletter April 10). Bayer moved up and down to close 1.1% higher, while its "white knight" bid target, Schering AG (Marketletter April 3), closed 3.3% lower. There was a great deal of activity on the ZURICH bourse on April 10, when biotechnology major Serono said that it was taking down its "for sale" sign and would instead go after acquisition (see page 3). Serono, which plunged 8.4% on the news, with a 7.9% fall on the week, recently announced that it would issue over 7.6 million bearer shares, which would provide funding for any buys, but traders suggest that this plan is likely to meet shareholder opposition as it would be significantly dilutive to the stock, although with 62% of shares held by the Bertarelli family, this may not be the case. Actelion rose 8.0% to 135.00 Swiss francs on the last day, on the news that a potential rival drug to its Tracleer (bosentan), Myogen's ambrisentan, was not seen to be a great threat based on new clinical data (see page 19).
LONDON: share prices gyrated through the week, with the FTSE 100 up 0.7% overall and retaining the plus-6,000 level for a second week. GlaxoSmithKline took a battering on the first day, after analysts at UBS dropped the stock from their buy list, advising clients to move into AstraZeneca, which rose 0.5%, as it was the best European takeover target among "big-pharma." GSK was down 1.9% overall, despite a 1.2% rise on the news that it was no longer likely to buy Serono. Phytopharm rocketed 8.2% on an update on its Hoodia gordonii program (see page 28.)
