Friday 22 November 2024

Stock Commentary - Europe - week to April 16, 2007

22 April 2007

EUROPEAN: bourses dipped on April 11, following a poor showing in New York, but spent the rest of the reporting week to April 16 in positive territory, with all the major market indexes up. The best was FRANKFURT, where the Xetra Dax leapt 3.4% but, despite some rises, drug stocks underperformed. Bayer saw a 1.2% gain, while Merck KGaA put on 1.0%, with investors awaiting news on the sale of the latter's generics business, which could bring in as much as $6.0 billion (Marketletters passim). ZURICH's SMI rose 1.9%, with drug majors Roche 1.5% higher ahead of first quarter results, which came in at the top end of expectations (see page 10), and Novartis up 1.6%, helped by the sale of its Gerber infant nutrition business for $5.5 billion in cash (Marketletter April 16). Meantime, Actelion leapt 8.2%. PARIS saw a strong showing from Sanofi-Aventis, up 4.2%, while bioMerieux dipped 2.3%.

LONDON: share prices were mixed, with the pharmaceutical sector benefiting from US drugmaker Merck & Co's raising its 2007 earnings guidance. GlaxoSmithKline, which rose 4.9% on the week, also gained on the news of US Food and Drug Administration approval of its Altabax (retapamulin) ointment for skin infections (see page 23). AstraZeneca increased 3.4%, on the back of positive sentiment for the drug sector. Rising a sharp 9.8% was little Antisoma, after the company released data showing that its triple drug combination AS1404-bevacizumab-paclitaxel had a powerful anti-tumor effect in a human lung cancer xenograft model. The research was presented at the American Association for Cancer Research meeting in Los Angeles (see pages 20-21).

