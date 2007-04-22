Stock Commentary - Europe - week to April 16, 2007
22 April 2007
EUROPEAN: bourses dipped on April 11, following a poor showing in New York, but spent the rest of the reporting week to April 16 in positive territory, with all the major market indexes up. The best was FRANKFURT, where the Xetra Dax leapt 3.4% but, despite some rises, drug stocks underperformed. Bayer saw a 1.2% gain, while Merck KGaA put on 1.0%, with investors awaiting news on the sale of the latter's generics business, which could bring in as much as $6.0 billion (Marketletters passim). ZURICH's SMI rose 1.9%, with drug majors Roche 1.5% higher ahead of first quarter results, which came in at the top end of expectations (see page 10), and Novartis up 1.6%, helped by the sale of its Gerber infant nutrition business for $5.5 billion in cash (Marketletter April 16). Meantime, Actelion leapt 8.2%. PARIS saw a strong showing from Sanofi-Aventis, up 4.2%, while bioMerieux dipped 2.3%.
LONDON: share prices were mixed, with the pharmaceutical sector benefiting from US drugmaker Merck & Co's raising its 2007 earnings guidance. GlaxoSmithKline, which rose 4.9% on the week, also gained on the news of US Food and Drug Administration approval of its Altabax (retapamulin) ointment for skin infections (see page 23). AstraZeneca increased 3.4%, on the back of positive sentiment for the drug sector. Rising a sharp 9.8% was little Antisoma, after the company released data showing that its triple drug combination AS1404-bevacizumab-paclitaxel had a powerful anti-tumor effect in a human lung cancer xenograft model. The research was presented at the American Association for Cancer Research meeting in Los Angeles (see pages 20-21).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.
Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.
Stock Commentary - Europe - week to April 16, 2007
EUROPEAN: bourses dipped on April 11, following a poor showing in New York, but spent the rest of the reporting week to April 16 in positive territory, with all the major market indexes up. The best was FRANKFURT, where the Xetra Dax leapt 3.4% but, despite some rises, drug stocks underperformed. Bayer saw a 1.2% gain, while Merck KGaA put on 1.0%, with investors awaiting news on the sale of the latter's generics business, which could bring in as much as $6.0 billion (Marketletters passim). ZURICH's SMI rose 1.9%, with drug majors Roche 1.5% higher ahead of first quarter results, which came in at the top end of expectations (see page 10), and Novartis up 1.6%, helped by the sale of its Gerber infant nutrition business for $5.5 billion in cash (Marketletter April 16). Meantime, Actelion leapt 8.2%. PARIS saw a strong showing from Sanofi-Aventis, up 4.2%, while bioMerieux dipped 2.3%.
LONDON: share prices were mixed, with the pharmaceutical sector benefiting from US drugmaker Merck & Co's raising its 2007 earnings guidance. GlaxoSmithKline, which rose 4.9% on the week, also gained on the news of US Food and Drug Administration approval of its Altabax (retapamulin) ointment for skin infections (see page 23). AstraZeneca increased 3.4%, on the back of positive sentiment for the drug sector. Rising a sharp 9.8% was little Antisoma, after the company released data showing that its triple drug combination AS1404-bevacizumab-paclitaxel had a powerful anti-tumor effect in a human lung cancer xenograft model. The research was presented at the American Association for Cancer Research meeting in Los Angeles (see pages 20-21).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
Free
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
£820
Or £77 per month
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Companies featured in this story
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Today's issue
Company Spotlight
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze