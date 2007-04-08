EUROPEAN: bourses put in mixed performances for the reporting period to April 2, with the best showing coming from FRANKFURT, where the Xetra Dax gained 1.6%. Bayer was up 3.5%, still benefiting from its settlement with Novartis over Betaseron (interferon beta-1b; Marketletter April 2), in a deal which saw the German firm acquire manufacturing facilities in the USA. MorphoSys increased 2.0%, boosted by news of its licensing deal with Japan's Astellas (see page 21). In ZURICH, there was underperformance from all the drug stocks tracked. While the SMI fell just 0.6%, Novartis was 2.7% lower, pushed down after the company revised its 2007 sales outlook because of having to withdraw its irritable bowel syndrome drug Zelnorm (tegaserod maleate) from the US market on safety grounds (see page 3).
LONDON: saw the FTSE 100 edge 0.4% higher on the week, with a particularly good showing from Sinclair Pharmaceuticals, up 15.9%, and SkyePharma, which continued to rise, adding a further 14.3%, after the company announced that the Paul Capital refinancing and disposal of its injectables business had been completed. Acambis sustained an 8.7% fall, on concerns that the negative news for Novartis' Zelnorm (see above and page 3) might impact on its developmental IBS drug renzapride. Evolution Securities retains its buy recommendation on the stock with a 173 pence price target. AstraZeneca was 1.6% lower, not helped by a downgrade from analysts at Dresdner Kleinwort, citing the fact that the firm's drug candidate AG-1067 had missed a Ph III trial primary endpoint, leaving its pipeline looking depleted of blockbusters.
Stock Commentary - Europe - week to April 2
