Stock Commentary - Europe - week to April 23, 2007
29 April 2007
EUROPEAN: bourses put in a mixed performance in the reporting period to April 23, although most ended higher overall, helped by a stellar showing on April 20, as well as merger and acquisition rumors and the start of a strong first-quarter reporting season. ZURICH saw Roche outperform the SMI, which was up 1.8%, with the firm's stock rising 4.8% after posting better-than-expected results (Marketletter April 23). Actelion was the worst performer, falling 5.8% when the firm reported deepening losses, due to acquisition charges (see page 10). There was no apparent news linked to Evotec's 10% slide on the FRANKFURT exchange, or for SYNGIS' 6.4% rise. Merck KGaA, however, was impacted by a reported loss, attributed to its acquisition of the Swiss Serono firm (see page 11). Paris saw underperformance from both stocks tracked, with bioMerieux falling 3.3% and Sanofi-Aventis down 2.0%. UCB gained 2.2% on a flat BRUSSELS market, despite announcing a delay in the launch of its urinary incontinence drug fesoterodine.
LONDON: share prices dipped over the week, while drug stocks were mixed. The sector benefited to some extent on April 19, from the news that US drug major Schering-Plough had posted stronger-than-expected results, but these gains failed to be retained. AstraZeneca was down 1.0%, having fallen 4.1% on the last reporting day, when the company announced its decision to acquire US firm MedImmune at what many thought was a hefty price of $15.6 billion (see pages 2 and 3). GlaxoSmithKline also fell 1.0%. Vernalis leapt 11.9% on a buy rating from analysts at Goldman Sachs, who expect positive near-term news flow from the firm.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.
Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.
Stock Commentary - Europe - week to April 23, 2007
EUROPEAN: bourses put in a mixed performance in the reporting period to April 23, although most ended higher overall, helped by a stellar showing on April 20, as well as merger and acquisition rumors and the start of a strong first-quarter reporting season. ZURICH saw Roche outperform the SMI, which was up 1.8%, with the firm's stock rising 4.8% after posting better-than-expected results (Marketletter April 23). Actelion was the worst performer, falling 5.8% when the firm reported deepening losses, due to acquisition charges (see page 10). There was no apparent news linked to Evotec's 10% slide on the FRANKFURT exchange, or for SYNGIS' 6.4% rise. Merck KGaA, however, was impacted by a reported loss, attributed to its acquisition of the Swiss Serono firm (see page 11). Paris saw underperformance from both stocks tracked, with bioMerieux falling 3.3% and Sanofi-Aventis down 2.0%. UCB gained 2.2% on a flat BRUSSELS market, despite announcing a delay in the launch of its urinary incontinence drug fesoterodine.
LONDON: share prices dipped over the week, while drug stocks were mixed. The sector benefited to some extent on April 19, from the news that US drug major Schering-Plough had posted stronger-than-expected results, but these gains failed to be retained. AstraZeneca was down 1.0%, having fallen 4.1% on the last reporting day, when the company announced its decision to acquire US firm MedImmune at what many thought was a hefty price of $15.6 billion (see pages 2 and 3). GlaxoSmithKline also fell 1.0%. Vernalis leapt 11.9% on a buy rating from analysts at Goldman Sachs, who expect positive near-term news flow from the firm.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
Free
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
£820
Or £77 per month
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Companies featured in this story
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Today's issue
Company Spotlight
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze