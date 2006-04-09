Friday 22 November 2024

Stock Commentary - Europe - week to April 3, 2006

9 April 2006

EUROPEAN: bourses started the reporting period to April 3 with a bout of profit-taking, after reaching a four-and-a-half year high the previous week, but then perked up, with most markets ending higher. In AMSTERDAM, there was a 2.5% decline for DSM, after the company revealed that it was increasing its holding in Scicona, a personalized health and nutrition firm. In ZURICH, Serono failed to hold on to a 3.5% gain on March 29, on speculation that Japanese drug major Astellas might be preparing to bid for the Swiss biotechnology major. PARIS saw Sanofi-Aventis decline 3.2%, reversing its strong showing a week earlier and significantly underperforming the markets 1.8% rise. It seemed that investors were not impressed with the company's decision to buy a stake in the Czech generics group Zentiva, nor the news of US clearance for its Taxotere (docetaxel) in advanced gastric cancer (Marketletter April 3). In FRANKFURT, there was a 20.3% leap for LION Bioscience on no particular news, although the firm did announce that it was selling its bioinformatics business the day after this reporting period, and Schwarz jumped 14.0%. Bayer was 3.5% lower after the firm launched a $2.4 billion mandatory convertible bond, with part of the proceeds intended to finance its acquisition of Schering AG (Marketletter April 3); the latter was virtually unchanged.

LONDON: share prices moved up and down during the week but ended on a strong note. Drug majors AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline were little changed, with a rise of 0.3% and a similar, 0.3%, fall, respectively. Little Provalis plunged 11.8% for no particular reason, while XTL BIO gained 7.3%.

