Stock Commentary - Europe - week to April 3, 2006

EUROPEAN: bourses started the reporting period to April 3 with a bout of profit-taking, after reaching a four-and-a-half year high the previous week, but then perked up, with most markets ending higher. In AMSTERDAM, there was a 2.5% decline for DSM, after the company revealed that it was increasing its holding in Scicona, a personalized health and nutrition firm. In ZURICH, Serono failed to hold on to a 3.5% gain on March 29, on speculation that Japanese drug major Astellas might be preparing to bid for the Swiss biotechnology major. PARIS saw Sanofi-Aventis decline 3.2%, reversing its strong showing a week earlier and significantly underperforming the markets 1.8% rise. It seemed that investors were not impressed with the company's decision to buy a stake in the Czech generics group Zentiva, nor the news of US clearance for its Taxotere (docetaxel) in advanced gastric cancer (Marketletter April 3). In FRANKFURT, there was a 20.3% leap for LION Bioscience on no particular news, although the firm did announce that it was selling its bioinformatics business the day after this reporting period, and Schwarz jumped 14.0%. Bayer was 3.5% lower after the firm launched a $2.4 billion mandatory convertible bond, with part of the proceeds intended to finance its acquisition of Schering AG (Marketletter April 3); the latter was virtually unchanged.
LONDON: share prices moved up and down during the week but ended on a strong note. Drug majors AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline were little changed, with a rise of 0.3% and a similar, 0.3%, fall, respectively. Little Provalis plunged 11.8% for no particular reason, while XTL BIO gained 7.3%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.
Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.
Stock Commentary - Europe - week to April 3, 2006
EUROPEAN: bourses started the reporting period to April 3 with a bout of profit-taking, after reaching a four-and-a-half year high the previous week, but then perked up, with most markets ending higher. In AMSTERDAM, there was a 2.5% decline for DSM, after the company revealed that it was increasing its holding in Scicona, a personalized health and nutrition firm. In ZURICH, Serono failed to hold on to a 3.5% gain on March 29, on speculation that Japanese drug major Astellas might be preparing to bid for the Swiss biotechnology major. PARIS saw Sanofi-Aventis decline 3.2%, reversing its strong showing a week earlier and significantly underperforming the markets 1.8% rise. It seemed that investors were not impressed with the company's decision to buy a stake in the Czech generics group Zentiva, nor the news of US clearance for its Taxotere (docetaxel) in advanced gastric cancer (Marketletter April 3). In FRANKFURT, there was a 20.3% leap for LION Bioscience on no particular news, although the firm did announce that it was selling its bioinformatics business the day after this reporting period, and Schwarz jumped 14.0%. Bayer was 3.5% lower after the firm launched a $2.4 billion mandatory convertible bond, with part of the proceeds intended to finance its acquisition of Schering AG (Marketletter April 3); the latter was virtually unchanged.
LONDON: share prices moved up and down during the week but ended on a strong note. Drug majors AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline were little changed, with a rise of 0.3% and a similar, 0.3%, fall, respectively. Little Provalis plunged 11.8% for no particular reason, while XTL BIO gained 7.3%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
Free
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
£820
Or £77 per month
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Companies featured in this story
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Today's issue
Company Spotlight
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze