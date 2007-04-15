EUROPEAN: bourses were all stronger in the three-day reporting week to April 9 (with markets closed on April 6 and 9 due to the Easter holidays), and headed towards the six-year highs they hit in February. In FRANKFURT, where the Xetra Dax put on 2.3%, MorphoSys rose 3.8%, boosted by its deal with Japan's Astellas for the German firm's HuCal technology (Marketletter April 9). Bayer also performed well, increasing 3.3% on no particular news, and Merck KGaA gained 2.3% on positive Erbitux (cetuximab) data (see page 23 and New York column). In ZURICH, little Speedel was boosted by the news that licensee Novartis had reported good results with Tekturna (aliskiren) in combination with Diovan (valsartan; Marketletter April 2). The latter, however, underperformed the SMI's 1.6% rise, gaining just 0.5%. PARIS saw Sanofi-Aventis lag the CAC 40, with a 1.2% rise. In BRUSSELS, UCB continued to fall, on expected delays to US approval of its drug Cimzia (certolizumab) in Crohn's disease (Marketletter April 2).
LONDON: share prices moved higher overall. Acambis reversed the previous week's fall, advancing 6.4%, while Alizyme gained 4.3% after reaching agreement with the US Food and Drug Administration for a Phase III clinical study of its anti-obesity drug cetilistat, as well as being granted a new patent for its irritable bowel syndrome drug renzapride. SkyePharma was the worst performing stock, with a 3.8% slide, largely as a result of profit-taking following a recent strong showing. Pharmaceutical majors AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline both saw rises, of 1.8% and 2.3% respectively, the latter on positive Requip (ropinirole) news (see page 23).
Stock Commentary - Europe - week to April 9
