EUROPEAN: stock markets were nearly all slightly higher in the reporting week to August 15, having moved up strongly for the first two days and then drifting lower. FRANKFURT was the best performer, rising 1.7%, although drug stocks there were very mixed. LION Bioscience leapt 7.2% for no particular reason, while MorphoSys dropped 4%, despite receiving its first milestone payment from Switzerland's Novartis, down 1.3%, on its therapeutic antibody collaboration (Marketletter August 15). Bayer declined 1.5% on the week, after reporting second-quarter sales and earnings (Marketletter August 15) which, although good, were lower-than-expected due to a poor performance from its agrochemicals unit. The stock had been easing up in recent weeks, so there was also a bit of profit-taking involved in the fall. Schering AG, up 2.7%, saw a flurry of activity on August 11 on rumors that Novartis was eyeing the company for acquisition.
LONDON: share prices were unchanged over the reporting period, with a mixed showing among drug stocks; there was more interest in how England was doing in the Ashes cricket series against Australia than in the stock market. Little Provalis, which leapt 59% the previous week on positive news relating to its diabetes test in2it, encountered profit-taking and fell 11.3%. Moving 8.2% higher was Elan, which benefited from the positive evaluation of Tysabri (natilizumab) data (see New York column). Drug majors AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline were both lower, falling 1.0% and 2.0%, respectively, each having climbed recently on the back of good second-quarter financial results (Marketletter August 8).
Stock Commentary - Europe - week to Aug 15
