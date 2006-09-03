Stock Commentary - Europe - week to Aug 28, 2006

EUROPEAN: bourses started the two-week reporting period to August 28 strongly, boosted particularly by pharmaceutical and technology issues. Worries about a weakening US economy impacted markets mid-period, but most ended higher overall, albeit in thin trading as the summer holiday season was in full swing. In PARIS, Sanofi-Aventis started the period with a 2.5% gain when, along with licensee Bristol-Myers Squibb, it filed for a preliminary injunction to stop Apotex from selling a generic version of the blockbuster blood-thinning drug Plavix (clopidogrel; Marketletter August 21 and page 19 this issue). However, the stock slipped back for an overall 1.4% gain, as investors awaited the outcome of the New York District Court's deliberations, which was still not available as this issue went to press, even though it was stated the the judge was aware of the urgency of the matter. Doing well on the FRANKFURT exchange was Merck KGaA, which leapt 10% over the period. Driving the advance was speculation as to whether it would get Schering AG's spot on the Xetra Dax now that the latter is owned by Bayer, which edged up 0.5% ahead of reporting second-quarter 2006 results (see page 3). AMSTERDAM say a strong performance from Akzo Nobel, up 5.1%, after the firm confirmed that it plans to separate its pharmaceutical business, Organon Biosciences (Marketletter August 21). LONDON: saw Alizyme leap 14% on news of the US Food and Drug Administration's acceptance of its Phase III trial plan for cetilistat (Marketletter August 21). Drug majors AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline went in opposite directions, rising 2.5% and falling 1.4%, respectively.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.
Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Stock Commentary - Europe - week to Aug 28, 2006
EUROPEAN: bourses started the two-week reporting period to August 28 strongly, boosted particularly by pharmaceutical and technology issues. Worries about a weakening US economy impacted markets mid-period, but most ended higher overall, albeit in thin trading as the summer holiday season was in full swing. In PARIS, Sanofi-Aventis started the period with a 2.5% gain when, along with licensee Bristol-Myers Squibb, it filed for a preliminary injunction to stop Apotex from selling a generic version of the blockbuster blood-thinning drug Plavix (clopidogrel; Marketletter August 21 and page 19 this issue). However, the stock slipped back for an overall 1.4% gain, as investors awaited the outcome of the New York District Court's deliberations, which was still not available as this issue went to press, even though it was stated the the judge was aware of the urgency of the matter. Doing well on the FRANKFURT exchange was Merck KGaA, which leapt 10% over the period. Driving the advance was speculation as to whether it would get Schering AG's spot on the Xetra Dax now that the latter is owned by Bayer, which edged up 0.5% ahead of reporting second-quarter 2006 results (see page 3). AMSTERDAM say a strong performance from Akzo Nobel, up 5.1%, after the firm confirmed that it plans to separate its pharmaceutical business, Organon Biosciences (Marketletter August 21). LONDON: saw Alizyme leap 14% on news of the US Food and Drug Administration's acceptance of its Phase III trial plan for cetilistat (Marketletter August 21). Drug majors AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline went in opposite directions, rising 2.5% and falling 1.4%, respectively.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
Free
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
£820
Or £77 per month
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Companies featured in this story
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Today's issue
Company Spotlight
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze