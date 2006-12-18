EUROPEAN: bourses were all significantly higher for the reporting week to December 11. PARIS saw its key index rise 2.5% but drug major Sanofi-Aventis fell 4.8% over the period, having risen over 3% on December 5 on positive data for its anti-obesity drug Acomplia (rimonabant) in the treatment of diabetes (see page 18). The stock has been impacted by a delay in US approval of the drug for obesity, with the Food and Drug Administration saying that it will not make a decision until April 26, 2007, after the firm submitted additional data to the agency. On the BRUSSELS bourse, UCB leapt 9.6% on the news that the majority-owning Schwarz family of the eponymously-named German drugmaker, has accepted the Belgian company's 4.4 billion-euro ($5.8 billion) bid (Marketletter October 2). Schwarz Pharma gained 5.4% on the FRANKFURT market, where MorphoSys rocketed 13.2%, on announcing the successful data on its novel RapMAT technology for faster antibody optimization. On the ZURICH bourse, Actelion jumped 10.1% on the news of its initiation of a Phase III program for Actelion-1 (see page 28).
LONDON: saw a stellar performance from ProStraken, which rocketed 17.8% on good news from Phase III trials of its transdermal granisetron patch Sancuso, for which it now expects to file for approval in first-half 2007. Although down just 0.4% on the week, drug major AstraZeneca dipped after a downgrade from analysts at Swiss bank UBS, who see that its R&D pipeline failures are likely to drive the firm into a patent expiry "wall" from 2012 and lowered their price target from L34.00 to L27.00. Fellow major GlaxoSmithKline was also lower, down 0.9%.
Stock Commentary - Europe - week to Dec 11, 2006
