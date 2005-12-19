Stock Commentary - Europe - week to Dec 12

EUROPEAN: bourses moved up and down during the reporting week to December 12, falling and rising on weakness or strength in the insurance and oil sectors, but most markets ended in positive territory. FRANKFURT saw recently buoyant Bayer dip 2.5%, after the company announced that it had set aside funds for US civil antitrust law suits relating to its polymers business, despite its recent well-received R&D update (see page 19). There, Altana and Merck KGaA both outperformed the market, with rises of 1.3% and 1.9%, respectively, while Schering AG fell 0.9%. ZURICH was the only tracked market to see a week-on-week decline, with drug major Roche up 0.4% while Novartis dipped 0.7%. In PARIS, bioMerieux fell 1.3%, while Sanofi-Aventis managed a small 0.3% gain.
LONDON: share prices started in upbeat mode, boosted by strong performances from the banking and retail sectors, but then went into decline, impacted by energy stocks after the devastating fire at an oil depot north west of London. Protherics leapt 44.1% on the week, having reached its highest level in eight years of 81 pence at one point, after the firm said it had signed a licensing deal with AstraZeneca (up 0.2%), which could be worth as much as $195.0 million ($341.8 million). The price rise came despite Protherics posting a first-half loss (see pages 6 and 21). Elan, Ireland's biggest drugmaker, climbed 25.2%, after approving a new contract for chief executive Kelly Martin. He will be paid $798,000 a year and was granted options to purchase 750,000 shares in the firm. Phytopharm fell a further 12.2%, still impacted by the news of the premature department of its chief financial officer.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.
Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Stock Commentary - Europe - week to Dec 12
EUROPEAN: bourses moved up and down during the reporting week to December 12, falling and rising on weakness or strength in the insurance and oil sectors, but most markets ended in positive territory. FRANKFURT saw recently buoyant Bayer dip 2.5%, after the company announced that it had set aside funds for US civil antitrust law suits relating to its polymers business, despite its recent well-received R&D update (see page 19). There, Altana and Merck KGaA both outperformed the market, with rises of 1.3% and 1.9%, respectively, while Schering AG fell 0.9%. ZURICH was the only tracked market to see a week-on-week decline, with drug major Roche up 0.4% while Novartis dipped 0.7%. In PARIS, bioMerieux fell 1.3%, while Sanofi-Aventis managed a small 0.3% gain.
LONDON: share prices started in upbeat mode, boosted by strong performances from the banking and retail sectors, but then went into decline, impacted by energy stocks after the devastating fire at an oil depot north west of London. Protherics leapt 44.1% on the week, having reached its highest level in eight years of 81 pence at one point, after the firm said it had signed a licensing deal with AstraZeneca (up 0.2%), which could be worth as much as $195.0 million ($341.8 million). The price rise came despite Protherics posting a first-half loss (see pages 6 and 21). Elan, Ireland's biggest drugmaker, climbed 25.2%, after approving a new contract for chief executive Kelly Martin. He will be paid $798,000 a year and was granted options to purchase 750,000 shares in the firm. Phytopharm fell a further 12.2%, still impacted by the news of the premature department of its chief financial officer.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
Free
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
£820
Or £77 per month
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Company News Directory
Companies featured in this story
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Today's issue
Company Spotlight
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze