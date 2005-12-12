EUROPEAN: bourses gyrated through the reporting week to December 5, with all tracked markets higher overall. The FTSE Eurofirst 300 hit a three and a half year high on December 1. Zurich saw positive action for Berna Biotech, which rose 11.5% on the announcement of an agreed $450.5 million bid for the company from the Dutch firm Crucell (see page 2). Speculation that Novartis was likely to make an offer for Serono sparked a fall of 0.4% in the former and a rise of 5.7% in the latter. FRANKFURT saw a strong performance from Bayer, which rose 4.0%, on investor speculation of positive news at the firm's upcoming R&D presentation. The company was also boosted by US regulatory approval for its recombinant antihemophilic factor Kogenate FS (Marketletter December 5). In BRUSSELS, there was a disappointing showing from Solvay, which plunged 8.3% after it announced two pieces of bad news: a delay in the European filing of its schizophrenia drug candidate bifeprunox; and the decision to suspend registration activities for its gastrointestinal agent cilansetron in the USA Marketletter December 5).
LONDON: share prices moved up and down more or less in line with the rest of Europe, but with the FTSE 100 just 0.6% higher over the week. Drug majors AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline stayed in positive territory, with rises of 1.3% and 2.1%, respectively. Phytopharm fell on the news that its chief financial officer was to step down immediately, rather than in May next year, and then some more on negative reports on its Alzheimer's disease drug Cogane (PYM-50028; Marketletter December 5), falling 19.4%. SkyePharma gained 6.7% on takeover speculation.
Stock Commentary - Europe - week to Dec 5
