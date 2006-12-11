EUROPEAN: bourses had a volatile week, but ended the reporting period to December 4 little changed either up or down. Pharmaceutical stocks, especially those with a strong exposure to the US market, suffered because of the slumping dollar, which hit a 20-month low against the euro. AMSTERDAM saw a lot of activity in Akzo Nobel, which fell on the news that US drugs giant Pfizer had pulled out of a co-development deal for asenapine, a potential drug for schizophrenia (Marketletter December 4). However, this was followed by an upgrade by several brokers, including ING, which said that the negative newsflow is now out of the way and kept its price target of 49.00 euros on the stock. In PARIS, shares of Sanofi-Aventis dipped 0.9%. bioMerieux stock rose 3.4%, helped by the news of a 25.0 million-euro ($33.3 million) French Agency for Industrial Innovation grant for a Transgene project in which it is also involved. In ZURICH, there was a 2.8% decline for Novartis, despite an upbeat R&D presentation from the firm (Marketletter December 4). Actelion was the only riser in this market, gaining 3.6% on the week, boosted by an upgrade from reduce to neutral for Lehman Brothers.
LONDON: drug share prices were mixed, with the best performer being Alizyme, up 9.4%, in a show of confidence by shareholders after the firm placed 18.1 million shares at 80 pence, a 4.9% premium, to raise L14.5 million ($28.7 million). AstraZeneca benefited from the news of Pfizer's problems with torcetrapib (see page 3), as this was seen to be positive for the firm's Crestor (rosuvastatin), though still ending the week with a marginal 0.5% decline. GlaxoSmithKline was up 1.4%.
Stock Commentary - Europe - week to December 4
