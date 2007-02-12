EUROPEAN: bourses were all significantly higher in the reporting week to February 5, boosted by strong earnings reports and merger and acquisition activity in the broader market, with drug stocks generally rising too. ZURICH saw a 9.8% rise for Actelion, lifted by strong Phase II clinical data on its insomnia drug ACT-078573 (see page 20). Novartis started off in negative territory but, following an upgrade from analysts at JP Morgan, the stock gained 1.1% on February 1, to close just 0.3% higher. Roche advanced 2.1% ahead of results (see page 7). Paris saw a sparkling performance for bioMerieux, up 6.1%, but heavyweight Sanofi-Aventis dipped 1.3%, on continuing negative sentiment to rumors that it might be planning to buy US marketing partner Bristol-Myers Squibb (Marketletter February 5). Bayer outperformed the FRANKFURT market with a 3.7% gain, helped by the resumption of coverage from Merrill Lynch with a buy rating on the company on expectations of positive clinical trial results expected on a number of its experimental products. Merck KGaA dipped 0.3%.
LONDON: share prices were mixed in the drug and biotechnology sector. Antisoma leapt 10.5%, boosted by a report in The Business News Online that it is in talks with a number of firms to outlicense its novel lung, prostate and ovarian cancer drug, AS1404, which could generate sales of $1.6 billion in due course. AstraZeneca improved 4.7% after posting strong sales and earnings for 2006 (see page 4), but the positive sentiment was largely focussed on the firm's decision to cut 3,000 jobs to boost productivity and achieve savings. XTL Biopharmacueticals fell back on profit-taking after recent gains.
Stock Commentary - Europe - week to Feb 5, 2007
Companies featured in this story
