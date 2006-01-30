Stock Commentary - Europe - week to Jan 23

EUROPEAN: bourses were all down significantly in what was a roller-coaster reporting period to January 23. FRANKFURT saw drug stocks fall across the board, with the worst hit being MorphoSys, down 4.3%, and Bayer and LION Bioscience both falling 4.2%. Merck KGaA's decline was limited to 1.4%, despite an underweight rating from analysts at Morgan Stanley. ZURICH saw Novartis recover from a 2.7% fall on January 19, after the firm posted results that failed to live up to analysts' expectations (see page 5). Serono dipped 0.2% after Novartis' chief executive played down suggestions that his firm would be making a takeover offer for the biotechnology group, which put itself up for sale last November (Marketletters passim). In PARIS, Sanofi-Aventis fell 3.2% on news of unfavorable patent rulings on its prostate cancer drug Eligard (leuprolide) and reports of liver damage allegedly caused by its Ketek (telithromycin).
LONDON: share prices were also mostly lower, with Shire Pharma, up 7.0%, one of the bright spots after the firm settled its patent dispute over Adderall XR (mixed amphetamine salts) with Impax (see page 2). SkyePharma ended the week unchanged, despite a 3.4% gain on the last reporting day on hopes that the resignation of its chairman, under pressure from a group of investors, would mean the group would find a buyer (see page 2). AstraZeneca, which slumped 6.2%, had a rough ride after a US court ruling that patents on its blockbuster hypertension drug Toprol Xl (metoprolol) were not valid, meaning that generic competition would come sooner than expected (Marketletter January 23). The drug major is also facing patent challenges on other leading products.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.
Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Stock Commentary - Europe - week to Jan 23
EUROPEAN: bourses were all down significantly in what was a roller-coaster reporting period to January 23. FRANKFURT saw drug stocks fall across the board, with the worst hit being MorphoSys, down 4.3%, and Bayer and LION Bioscience both falling 4.2%. Merck KGaA's decline was limited to 1.4%, despite an underweight rating from analysts at Morgan Stanley. ZURICH saw Novartis recover from a 2.7% fall on January 19, after the firm posted results that failed to live up to analysts' expectations (see page 5). Serono dipped 0.2% after Novartis' chief executive played down suggestions that his firm would be making a takeover offer for the biotechnology group, which put itself up for sale last November (Marketletters passim). In PARIS, Sanofi-Aventis fell 3.2% on news of unfavorable patent rulings on its prostate cancer drug Eligard (leuprolide) and reports of liver damage allegedly caused by its Ketek (telithromycin).
LONDON: share prices were also mostly lower, with Shire Pharma, up 7.0%, one of the bright spots after the firm settled its patent dispute over Adderall XR (mixed amphetamine salts) with Impax (see page 2). SkyePharma ended the week unchanged, despite a 3.4% gain on the last reporting day on hopes that the resignation of its chairman, under pressure from a group of investors, would mean the group would find a buyer (see page 2). AstraZeneca, which slumped 6.2%, had a rough ride after a US court ruling that patents on its blockbuster hypertension drug Toprol Xl (metoprolol) were not valid, meaning that generic competition would come sooner than expected (Marketletter January 23). The drug major is also facing patent challenges on other leading products.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
Free
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
£820
Or £77 per month
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Company News Directory
Companies featured in this story
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Today's issue
Company Spotlight
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze