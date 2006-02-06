EUROPEAN: bourses, after a dismal previous week, started the reporting period to January 30 in negative mode, but then leapt ahead for three days before ending mixed, but nearly all with significant gains. The markets were fueled by big takeover activity in the steel sector. Leading the pack was FRANKFURT, where the Xextra Dax shot up 5.8% on a surge in German business confidence. Bayer fell 1.4% on the reports of possible safety problems with its antithrombotic Trasylol (aprotinin: Marketletter January 30), but recovered for an overall gain of 0.5%. Merck KGaA gained, helped to some extent by news of a licensing deal on BLP25 (see page 23). ZURICH saw Serono slump 9.2% after the firm was seen to have failed to find a buyer by the January 20 deadline for offers (Marketletters passim). The view is that, if it wants to sell, then Serono will have to reduce its price expectations. Novartis dipped 0.7%, despite posting strong fourth-quarter and full-year 2005 results (Marketletter January 30). In PARIS, Sanofi-Aventis slipped 0.8% after the company posted 2005 fourth-quarter results showing a sharp decline, 58.5%, in sales of its allergy drug Allegra (fexofenadine) in the USA due to generic competition (see page 4).
LONDON: share prices moved much in line with the rest of Europe. Among drug majors, GlaxoSmithKline had a volatile week, gaining 2% on January 27 on an upgrade from Deutsche Bank, then falling on reports that the UK group was likely to make a bid for Switzerland's Serono. GSK ended the week with a 1.5% rise. AstraZeneca gained 2.2% ahead of its results presentation and SkyePharma fell 3.3% on profit-taking.
Stock Commentary - Europe - week to Jan 30
