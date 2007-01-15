EUROPEAN: bourses opened the new year on a strong note, with those tracked rising more than 1% on January 2, but by the close of the reporting period to January 8, ended mixed. FRANKFURT saw a great deal of activity in the drug sector, with newly-covered Evotec AG leaping 15.4% on the news it had agreed to sell its Evotech Technologies unit to US firm PerkinElmer for a consideration of around 23.0 million euros ($29.9 million). Merck KGaA improved 8.6%, boosted first by rumors and then confirmation that it is exploring the divestiture of its generics drug business, which could help defray debt incurred for its acquisition of Swiss biotechnology firm Serono (see pages 2 and 5). The latter firm moved up just 0.5% on the ZURICH market, where drug majors Roche and Novartis were up 3.6% and 2.5%, respectively. However, Actelion, which shot up over 11% in the previous reporting period on promising new data for its Tracleer (bosentan; Marketletter January 1 & 8), succumbed to profit-taking. PARIS saw bioMerieux rise 6.9% on the news of its collaboration with Exonhit Therapeutics for a third program of blood screening, while Sanofi-Aventis dipped 1.1% on no particular news.
LONDON: share prices, despite a strong early start, dipped, with the FTSE 100 down 0.4%. GlaxoSmithKline, up 1.2%, but among the worst FTSE 100 stock last year, benefited from a Cazenove note suggesting it could get its share price up by selling its consumer health care and vaccines businesses. AstraZeneca recovered 2.2% after falling 5.1% the previous period on negative patent news. Elan fell 8.4%, while volatile XTL Bio leapt 17.5%, with no apparent news attached.
Stock Commentary - Europe - week to Jan 8, 2007
