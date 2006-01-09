EUROPE: bourses were nearly all significantly higher in the three-week, holiday-shortened reporting period to January 2, with ZURICH and London stock markets closed on the last day. On the Swiss market, the big story was Berna Biotech, which rose 15.1% overall having leapt 50% at one point, first on the news of $458.2 million takeover bid from Dutch firm Crucell and then further boosted by domestic drug major Novartis, up just 0.6%, saying that it would consider a counter-offer (see page 2). Serono rose 4.9% on the news that Novartis is conducting due diligence with a view to acquiring the firm, while Roche declined 3% after a medical journal had reported resistance to its influenza drug Tamiflu (oseltamivir), but even so the stock's value has increased more than 40% over 2005. In FRANKFURT, Bayer gained 5% on the news of its first approval, in the USA, for its renal cancer drug Nexavar (sorafenib; see page 30). In PARIS, Sanofi-Aventis continued to gain, rising 6.6%, on the view that the company has the most to gain from the recent US ruling on Pfizer's Lipitor (atorvastatin) patent dispute (see page 5)
LONDON: share prices were also generally higher over the period, with the FTSE 100 rising 2.1%. The best performer was Protherics, which was boosted 13.8% overall on its deal with AstraZeneca for its anti-sepsis drug CytoFab, which could be worth as much as around $340.0 million to the UK biotechnology firm (Marketletter December 19, 2005). AstraZeneca rose 4.3% over the reporting period, helped by a couple of other licensing deals and the proposed acquisition of UK firm KuDOS, which are viewed as likely to benefit its R&D pipeline (see page 26).
Stock Commentary - Europe - week to Jan 9
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
