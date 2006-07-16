EUROPEAN: bourses were mixed, as the volatile reporting week to July 10 drew to a close with investors starting to turn their attention to the upcoming round of second-quarter 2006 financial results although, for Europe, these are still a couple of weeks away. FRANKFURT saw LION Bioscience rocket 73.9% on the news of its deal with Axaron to form a new company specializing in central nervous system drugs (see page 5). Schwarz was another strong gainer, with a 12.9% rise on the week an some 27% in the month so far, on speculation that Merck KGaA would make a bid for the company. Merck, down 4.7% on the week, failed in its hostile attempt to acquire Schering AG, but made a significant profit on selling its shares in the latter to Bayer (Marketletter June 26). Merck did, however, rise 1.9% on July 4, after an upgrade from UBS. In ZURICH, Serono fell 3.2% and Actelion dipped 0.7%, despite both companies reporting positive product development news (see pages 19 and 21).
LONDON: share prices were mixed, with AstraZeneca managing to close just 0.5% higher after falling 1.4% on July 4 after a downgrade from an analyst at ING, who said that, after a recent rally in the stock, the rewards no long outweigh the risks. GlaxoSmithKline edged 0.9% higher. The biggest movers over the week were Antisoma, which plunged 13.8%, and Phytopharm, which rose 10.1%, both for no specific reason. ELAN climbed early in the week, on news of a NanoCrystal Technology deal with AstraZeneca and the USA's Abbott Laboratories (see page 19), but ended the week 7.6% lower. Shire Pharmaceuticals increased a further 2.4%, on persistent takeover rumors.
Stock Commentary - Europe - week to July 10, 2006
