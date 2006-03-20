EUROPEAN: bourses started the reporting week to March 13 in negative mode on concerns about global interest rates, but were then pushed higher by takeover rumors, which particularly impacted the pharmaceutical sector. Most notable was the massive 37.9% rise for Schering AG in FRANKFURT, after it received an unsolicited bid from drugmaker rival Merck KGaA, which it rejected as being inadequate at 77 euros a share (see page 3). However, the latter, which could not be open to a hostile bid because of the 73% Merck family stake in the firm, dropped 4.3% on the news. Also putting in a strong showing were Altana and Schwarz, which moved 7.5% and 6.8% higher, respectively. Positive clinical trial results news from the American College of Cardiology meeting in Atlanta (see this week's product pages), lifted Sanofi-Aventis 7.3% on the PARIS bourse. ZURICH saw a negative showing from Serono, which was impacted by the news that Biogen Idec and Elan's multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri (natalizumab) - a rival to its own MS drug Rebif (interferon beta-1a) - was set to return to the market (Marketletter March 13).
LONDON: share prices moved in line with the rest of Europe. The Tysabri news caused Elan's share price to rocket 17.4% to 12.45 euros. AstraZeneca moved sharply higher, first rising on takeover speculation (by Novartis) and then benefiting from positive clinical trial results on its cholesterol-lowerer Crestor (rosuvastatin; see page 19) presented at the ACC meeting. The stock jumped 10.7% on the week to close at L29.45, while bigger rival GlaxoSmithKline gained 5.3%. Analysts at Seymour Pierce have put a L35.0 price target on AstraZeneca's stock.
Stock Commentary - Europe - week to Mar 13, 2006
Companies featured in this story
