Stock Commentary - Europe - week to Mar 19

EUROPEAN: bourses started the reporting week to March 19 with two days of sharp falls, undermined by Wall Street's poor showing, followed by an equally strong rebound on March 15, when investors were encouraged by a burst of merger and acquisition activity. This was repeated on the last day, but still left most markets lower overall. In AMSTERDAM, Akzo Nobel continued to gain, rising 4.0%, on the news of the sale of its Organon health care business to US drug major Schering-Plough, which went for a higher price tag than had been expected (Marketletter March 19). On the FRANKFURT exchange, Altana was up 2.1%, despite dropping 1.0% on March 15 after revealing a disappointing outlook (see page 7), according to the Wall Street Journal. Bayer rose 3.8% on that day, on announcing better-than-expected financial results (see page 3), but then drifted lower with the market, to close down 0.9%. There was a lackluster performance from the two stocks tracked in PARIS, with bioMerieux and Sanofi-Aventis falling 1.6% and 1.7%, respectively, and underperforming the market's 0.7% decline.
LONDON: saw only one drug stock rise, Protherics, which gained 2.6% on news of a L10.0 million ($19.5 million) milestone from AstraZeneca (Marketletter March 19). The latter, however, fell 2.6%, on disappointment that AG-1067 (in-licensed from AtheroGenics) had missed its endpoint in a Phase III clinical trial (see page 19). GlaxoSmithKline also ended the week lower (-2.4%), despite gaining US Food and Drug Administration approval for its cancer drug Tykerb (lapatinib), as analysts said that the drug would take a few years to reach blockbuster status.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.
Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.
Stock Commentary - Europe - week to Mar 19
EUROPEAN: bourses started the reporting week to March 19 with two days of sharp falls, undermined by Wall Street's poor showing, followed by an equally strong rebound on March 15, when investors were encouraged by a burst of merger and acquisition activity. This was repeated on the last day, but still left most markets lower overall. In AMSTERDAM, Akzo Nobel continued to gain, rising 4.0%, on the news of the sale of its Organon health care business to US drug major Schering-Plough, which went for a higher price tag than had been expected (Marketletter March 19). On the FRANKFURT exchange, Altana was up 2.1%, despite dropping 1.0% on March 15 after revealing a disappointing outlook (see page 7), according to the Wall Street Journal. Bayer rose 3.8% on that day, on announcing better-than-expected financial results (see page 3), but then drifted lower with the market, to close down 0.9%. There was a lackluster performance from the two stocks tracked in PARIS, with bioMerieux and Sanofi-Aventis falling 1.6% and 1.7%, respectively, and underperforming the market's 0.7% decline.
LONDON: saw only one drug stock rise, Protherics, which gained 2.6% on news of a L10.0 million ($19.5 million) milestone from AstraZeneca (Marketletter March 19). The latter, however, fell 2.6%, on disappointment that AG-1067 (in-licensed from AtheroGenics) had missed its endpoint in a Phase III clinical trial (see page 19). GlaxoSmithKline also ended the week lower (-2.4%), despite gaining US Food and Drug Administration approval for its cancer drug Tykerb (lapatinib), as analysts said that the drug would take a few years to reach blockbuster status.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
Free
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
£820
Or £77 per month
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Companies featured in this story
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Today's issue
Company Spotlight
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze