EUROPEAN: bourses started the reporting week to March 6 battered by US consumer confidence data, recovering partially the next day, boosted by bid speculation before plunging again on European interest rate concerns, leaving all the major markets lower week-on-week. FRANKFURT saw a poor showing from Bayer, down 6.8% overall, after the stock lost 4.1% on March 6, when the company reported fourth-quarter 2005 results which failed to meet analysts' expectations (see page 3). Drug major Merck KGaA was also lower, falling 1.3%, but Schering AG, posted a small 0.6% gain. Schwarz fell 1.6% on the news that the firm had received an "approvable" letter from the US Food and Drug Administration for its Parkinson's disease drug candidate Neupro (rotigotine), meaning there will be a delay in its clearance. In PARIS, Sanofi-Aventis continued to come under pressure, falling 4.3% on the week, due to regulatory issues - notably an "approvable" letter from the FDA on its potential obesity drug rimonabant (Marketletter February 27) and toughening competition. Nevertheless, the lower price has prompted an upgrade of the stock by S&P to hold from sell because its valuation has become more attractive based on discounted cash flow, profit/earnings ratio to growth and other multiple-based comparisons.
LONDON: saw a stellar performance from Alizyme, which leapt 10.4%, hitting its highest level since early 2004 after the firm revealed successful preliminary results from a Phase IIa clinical study of its mucositis agent ATL-104. Elan was down 9.4% ahead of a US FDA advisory panel review of its multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri (natalizumab) which, in the event, turned out favorably (see page 21).
Stock Commentary - Europe - week to Mar 6, 2006
