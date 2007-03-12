Stock Commentary - Europe - week to March 5, 2007

EUROPEAN: bourses spiralled lower throughout the reporting week to March 5, after the devastation on the Chinese and other Asian markets at the start of the period. Leading stock market indexes fell to new lows for the current year, and not a single drug stock tracked saw any rise over the week, with many falls in double-digits. In ZURICH, little Speedel slumped 14.3%, although the day after this reporting period it leapt 26%, on the news that marketing partner Novartis had received US marketing approval for its antihypertensive drug Tekturna (aliskiren; see page 18). Novartis, which also gained on this news, was down 5.8% on the reporting week. In PARIS, Sanofi-Aventis outperformed the CAC 40's 6.6% decline with a 4.2% fall, having benefited from the news that a US Food and Drug Administration advisory panel recommended approval of its H5N1 pandemic flu vaccine and a European Data and Safety Monitoring Board saying that placebo patients in a study investigating its Gardasil (quadrivalent human papilloma virus [types 6, 11, 16,18] recombinant vaccine) should be moved onto the vaccine because of its clear benefits (both items reported in the Marketletter of March 5). bioMerieux saw a downturn of 7.8%.
LONDON: share prices moved lower in line with the global situation, with SkyePharma the worst performer, falling 11.7%. This was despite the favorable reaction to the firm buying out Vyvanse (lisdexamfetamine dimesylate) US development partner New River (Marketletter February 26) and US approval for this attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder drug (Marketletter March 5). Drug majors AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline, outperformed, down 4.2% and 3.6%, respectively.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.
Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.
Stock Commentary - Europe - week to March 5, 2007
EUROPEAN: bourses spiralled lower throughout the reporting week to March 5, after the devastation on the Chinese and other Asian markets at the start of the period. Leading stock market indexes fell to new lows for the current year, and not a single drug stock tracked saw any rise over the week, with many falls in double-digits. In ZURICH, little Speedel slumped 14.3%, although the day after this reporting period it leapt 26%, on the news that marketing partner Novartis had received US marketing approval for its antihypertensive drug Tekturna (aliskiren; see page 18). Novartis, which also gained on this news, was down 5.8% on the reporting week. In PARIS, Sanofi-Aventis outperformed the CAC 40's 6.6% decline with a 4.2% fall, having benefited from the news that a US Food and Drug Administration advisory panel recommended approval of its H5N1 pandemic flu vaccine and a European Data and Safety Monitoring Board saying that placebo patients in a study investigating its Gardasil (quadrivalent human papilloma virus [types 6, 11, 16,18] recombinant vaccine) should be moved onto the vaccine because of its clear benefits (both items reported in the Marketletter of March 5). bioMerieux saw a downturn of 7.8%.
LONDON: share prices moved lower in line with the global situation, with SkyePharma the worst performer, falling 11.7%. This was despite the favorable reaction to the firm buying out Vyvanse (lisdexamfetamine dimesylate) US development partner New River (Marketletter February 26) and US approval for this attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder drug (Marketletter March 5). Drug majors AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline, outperformed, down 4.2% and 3.6%, respectively.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
Free
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
£820
Or £77 per month
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Companies featured in this story
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Today's issue
Company Spotlight
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze