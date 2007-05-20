EUROPEAN: shares slipped in the week to May 14 despite significant merger and acquisition activity. In PARIS Sanofi-Aventis fell 0.5% on May 11 after petroleum group Total said that it would sell its 13.1% stake in the French drug major (see page 27), which closed the period down 1.7%. Actelion was the worst performer of stocks tracked on the ZURICH exchange, slipping 5.2% versus a 0.7% decline for the SMI. Other stocks also put in a poor showing, with Roche slipping 2.2% and Speedel down 1.8%. There was negative movement in AMSTERDAM with the AEX index down 1.9%, as local biotechnology firm Crucell NV declined 5.3%. Shares in Bayer fell 4.5%, while Schwarz lost 4.4%, as the Xetra Dax declined 0.9%, while little Evotec gained 2.4%. Italian drugmaker Recordati saw a 2.6% loss in its share price after strong gains the week before.
LONDON: share prices retreated at the start of the week to May 14 as investors booked profits after the recent advance, and caution set in ahead of the Bank of England's interest rate decision on May 10. The FTSE 100 was down 0.7% over the week as a whole after daily fluctuations in positive and negative territories. Phytopharm rose 4.9% on May 9, and closed the week up 4.5%, after members of its senior management bought shares in the firm. Protherics ended the reporting period up 10% after it announced that it has developed a potential vaccine treatment for hypertension (see page 22), while drug-delivery specialist SkyePharma gained 5.4% after clinical trials of a new formulation of hypertension drug Sular (nisoldipine), which incorporates its Geomatrix technology, were successfully completed by its partner Sciele, with a marketing application to US regulators expected by the end of the second quarter.
Stock Commentary - Europe - week to May 14, 2007
Today's issue
Company Spotlight
