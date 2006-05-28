Friday 22 November 2024

Stock Commentary - Europe - week to May 22, 2006

28 May 2006

EUROPEAN: bourses all experienced a disastrous week, fuelled by a falling Wall Street, but doing even worse than American markets. The worst hit was STOCKHOLM, which saw the market plunge 10.4% in the reporting week to May 22. In ZURICH, there was a relatively good showing for Novartis, which dipped just 0.4% over the week, in a market that fell 5.4%, having benefited from a favorable opinion from the US Food and Drug Administration advisory panel for its Exelon (rivastigmine tartrate), a treatment for dementia associated with Parkinson's disease (Marketletter May 22). That news lifted Novartis' stock 2.2% on May 16. In PARIS, Sanofi-Aventis outperformed the market's 4.9% decline with a fall of 2.1%, helped by the news that the FDA had delayed approval of Pfizer/Neurocrine's insomnia drug indiplon, a potential rival to the French group's Ambien (zolpidem tartrate; Marketletter May 22). FRANKFURT was down 5.3%, with all drug stocks falling, with the exception of Schering AG, which managed a rise of 0.3%.

LONDON: share prices were volatile during the reporting week, with the FTSE 100 slumping 5.3% overall. Despite some bright moments, the majority of drug and biotechnology stocks were lower. Alizyme leapt 11.8% on May 16, as the company was viewed as the next takeover target, after AstraZeneca's buy of the remainder of Cambridge Antibody Technology, but ended the week 2.2% lower. Acambis jumped 4.5% on May 18, on the news of a UK government flu vaccine contract, but still ended 10.3% lower overall. Phytopharma continued to gain favor, with a 4.9% rise, as did Elan, which leapt 13.4%, on narrowing losses.

