Stock Commentary - Europe - week to Nov 20, 2006

EUROPEAN: bourses moved up and down in different directions during the reporting week to November 27, and ended up mixed, with rises and falls in a narrow range. Drug stocks were generally weak. ZURICH saw a strong showing from Actelion, which leapt 6.4% on the last trading day, as investors reacted positively to its decision to buy US company CoTherix, through which it will expand its franchise in the pulmonary arterial hypertension sector (see page 3). The stock was 7.2% higher overall. Roche closed up 1.4%, despite an earlier downturn after the drugmaker was required to put a label warning on its flu vaccine, Tamiflu (Marketletter November 20). PARIS was lackluster, with the CAC 40 down 0.7% and bioMerieux 0.6% lower. Sanofi-Aventis settled with a dip of just 0.2%, despite having fallen lower on news that it is under investigation after the US Food and Drug Administration reported liver toxicity linked to its novel antibiotic Ketek (telithromycin (Marketletter November 20).
LONDON: share prices were marginally higher over the week, with a wide disparity in drug stock movements. Little Acambis nose dived 38% to 94.75 pence after it failed to secure a US government contract for its smallpox vaccine (Marketletter November 20), but regained a small part of its losses, with a 28.6% week-on-week decline, on speculation that others - including Sanofi-Aventis and Baxter Healthcare - were eying it up for acquisition. Sinclair Pharma fell 16.1%, despite posting good full-year to end June results. Shire was up 6.2% on takeover speculation, with a bid suggested from AstraZeneca or US firm Forest Labs, and also on good clinical results (see page 18).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.
Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.
Stock Commentary - Europe - week to Nov 20, 2006
EUROPEAN: bourses moved up and down in different directions during the reporting week to November 27, and ended up mixed, with rises and falls in a narrow range. Drug stocks were generally weak. ZURICH saw a strong showing from Actelion, which leapt 6.4% on the last trading day, as investors reacted positively to its decision to buy US company CoTherix, through which it will expand its franchise in the pulmonary arterial hypertension sector (see page 3). The stock was 7.2% higher overall. Roche closed up 1.4%, despite an earlier downturn after the drugmaker was required to put a label warning on its flu vaccine, Tamiflu (Marketletter November 20). PARIS was lackluster, with the CAC 40 down 0.7% and bioMerieux 0.6% lower. Sanofi-Aventis settled with a dip of just 0.2%, despite having fallen lower on news that it is under investigation after the US Food and Drug Administration reported liver toxicity linked to its novel antibiotic Ketek (telithromycin (Marketletter November 20).
LONDON: share prices were marginally higher over the week, with a wide disparity in drug stock movements. Little Acambis nose dived 38% to 94.75 pence after it failed to secure a US government contract for its smallpox vaccine (Marketletter November 20), but regained a small part of its losses, with a 28.6% week-on-week decline, on speculation that others - including Sanofi-Aventis and Baxter Healthcare - were eying it up for acquisition. Sinclair Pharma fell 16.1%, despite posting good full-year to end June results. Shire was up 6.2% on takeover speculation, with a bid suggested from AstraZeneca or US firm Forest Labs, and also on good clinical results (see page 18).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
Free
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
£820
Or £77 per month
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Companies featured in this story
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Today's issue
Company Spotlight
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze