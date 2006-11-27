Friday 22 November 2024

Stock Commentary - Europe - week to Nov 20, 2006

27 November 2006

EUROPEAN: bourses moved up and down in different directions during the reporting week to November 27, and ended up mixed, with rises and falls in a narrow range. Drug stocks were generally weak. ZURICH saw a strong showing from Actelion, which leapt 6.4% on the last trading day, as investors reacted positively to its decision to buy US company CoTherix, through which it will expand its franchise in the pulmonary arterial hypertension sector (see page 3). The stock was 7.2% higher overall. Roche closed up 1.4%, despite an earlier downturn after the drugmaker was required to put a label warning on its flu vaccine, Tamiflu (Marketletter November 20). PARIS was lackluster, with the CAC 40 down 0.7% and bioMerieux 0.6% lower. Sanofi-Aventis settled with a dip of just 0.2%, despite having fallen lower on news that it is under investigation after the US Food and Drug Administration reported liver toxicity linked to its novel antibiotic Ketek (telithromycin (Marketletter November 20).

LONDON: share prices were marginally higher over the week, with a wide disparity in drug stock movements. Little Acambis nose dived 38% to 94.75 pence after it failed to secure a US government contract for its smallpox vaccine (Marketletter November 20), but regained a small part of its losses, with a 28.6% week-on-week decline, on speculation that others - including Sanofi-Aventis and Baxter Healthcare - were eying it up for acquisition. Sinclair Pharma fell 16.1%, despite posting good full-year to end June results. Shire was up 6.2% on takeover speculation, with a bid suggested from AstraZeneca or US firm Forest Labs, and also on good clinical results (see page 18).

