EUROPEAN: bourses were all down significantly for the week ended November 27, with few drug or biotechnology stocks bucking the trend. One exception was Sanofi-Aventis on the PARIS exchange, where it gained 2.2% after reporting that it had completed the shipment of 50 million doses of Fluzone influenza vaccine to the US market (see page 26). FRANKFURT saw MorphoSys slump 7.1%, gaining no benefit from the news of a licensing deal with the Burnham Institute (see page 22). Bayer had a volatile week, rising on the back of outperformance in the chemical sector on November 24, ironically the day it announced the sale of its HC Starck chemicals business. It then fell the next day but rose after its fall results conference, when it beat analysts' expectations (see page 3), with an overall week-on-week dip of 0.6%.
LONDON: saw the FTSE100 fall 2.5% over the reporting period, which was impacted by a lack of direction from Wall Street (which was taking its annual Thanksgiving Day holiday), a total sell-off of the drug and biotechnology stocks followed. The worst performer was little Alizyme, which slumped 15.4% to 79.50 pence, after the company announced the placing of over 6.8 million shares at a market discount. AstraZeneca suffered a 3.7% decline after the company did a deal with Par Pharmaceuticals on generic Toprol-XL (metoprolol succinate) and lowered its full-year forecasts (Marketletter November 27). Also a negative for the Anglo-Swedish drug major was a warning from the US Food and Drug Administration, saying that the promotional materials for its blockbuster antipsychotic drug Seroquel (quetiapine) was misleading (see page 18).
Stock Commentary - Europe - week to Nov 27
