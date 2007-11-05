EUROPEAN: bourses traded high on four of the reporting days to October 29, dipping only on October 24, when they followed Wall Street lower. Good third-quarter financial results and takeover talk in various sectors kept indices in positive territory, as did anticipation of a US interest rate cut after the close of this reporting period. All the major markets ended the week up. FRANKFURT saw mixed activity in the drug sector, with biotechnology firm MorphoSys the only stock to outperform the Xetra Dax 2.8% rise, with a 3.2% gain itself. This was a positive reaction to the company's 24% revenue rise in the third quarter. Bayer was down 1.0%, apparently not helped by a favorable US patent ruling over Avelox (moxifloxacin; see page 2) nor European approval for Nexavar (sorafenib) in hepatocellular carcinoma (see page 20). Merck KGaA fell 2.1%, despite reporting forecast-beating third quarter figures (Marketletter October 29). Akzo Nobel fell 6.8% on the AMSTERDAM exchange after reporting a downturn in third-quarter profit.
LONDON: share prices in the drug sector were mostly higher although drug major AstraZeneca was down 3.2%, falling after a sell recommendation from Merrill Lynch, saying it faced the most challenges from generics. GlaxoSmithKline managed a 0.7% rise, having fallen after presenting its third-quarter results, which were impacted by a fall in Avandia (rosiglitazone) prescribing and generic competition. (Marketletter October 29). SkyePharm gained 6.7% on the week, seeing a positive reaction to the news that GSK and Mylan had settled litigation over Paxil CR (paroxetine) extended-release, which uses its Geomatrix technology.
Stock Commentary - Europe - week to Oct 29, 2007
