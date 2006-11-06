Stock Commentary - Europe - week to Oct 30, 2006

EUROPEAN: bourses gyrated through the reporting week to October 30, with all down to some extent week-on-week and with the pharmaceutical sector showing a mixed performance. In PARIS, Sanofi-Aventis dipped after US marketing partner Bristol-Myers Squibb reported poor sales figures for Plavix (clopidogrel) and fell even more when it reported its own third-quarter results (see page 5), blaming generic competition and government health care cost containment moves for its poor showing. The stock was down 3.0% on the week. FRANKFURT saw a strong showing from MorphoSys, which gained 8.0% after posting first nine months 2006 results that saw revenues rise 64% to 39.0 million euros ($49.6 million) and net income rising more than 50% to 6.1 million euros. Bayer was down 2.6% ahead of results and its R&D meeting (see page 18).
LONDON: share prices moved up then down during the reporting period, with the FTSE 100 closing 0.6% lower overall. While the pharmaceutical sector had been lacking news in recent weeks, this all changed during the reporting period, starting with the demise of AstraZeneca's stroke drug candidate NXY-058 (Marketletter October 30) and followed by disappointment with GlaxoSmithKline's R&D pipeline along with both companies reporting third quarter results (see page 3). This was exacerbated by Sanofi-Aventis' results, say analysts at Lehman Brothers, which meant that "a sector that was unloved became untouchable." AstraZeneca plunged 9.9%, while GSK fell 6.1%. Shire gained on figures that beat expectations (see page 4), but still ended the week 1.2% lower. Elan was down 8.1%, after posting wider third-quarter losses (see page 10).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.
Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Stock Commentary - Europe - week to Oct 30, 2006
EUROPEAN: bourses gyrated through the reporting week to October 30, with all down to some extent week-on-week and with the pharmaceutical sector showing a mixed performance. In PARIS, Sanofi-Aventis dipped after US marketing partner Bristol-Myers Squibb reported poor sales figures for Plavix (clopidogrel) and fell even more when it reported its own third-quarter results (see page 5), blaming generic competition and government health care cost containment moves for its poor showing. The stock was down 3.0% on the week. FRANKFURT saw a strong showing from MorphoSys, which gained 8.0% after posting first nine months 2006 results that saw revenues rise 64% to 39.0 million euros ($49.6 million) and net income rising more than 50% to 6.1 million euros. Bayer was down 2.6% ahead of results and its R&D meeting (see page 18).
LONDON: share prices moved up then down during the reporting period, with the FTSE 100 closing 0.6% lower overall. While the pharmaceutical sector had been lacking news in recent weeks, this all changed during the reporting period, starting with the demise of AstraZeneca's stroke drug candidate NXY-058 (Marketletter October 30) and followed by disappointment with GlaxoSmithKline's R&D pipeline along with both companies reporting third quarter results (see page 3). This was exacerbated by Sanofi-Aventis' results, say analysts at Lehman Brothers, which meant that "a sector that was unloved became untouchable." AstraZeneca plunged 9.9%, while GSK fell 6.1%. Shire gained on figures that beat expectations (see page 4), but still ended the week 1.2% lower. Elan was down 8.1%, after posting wider third-quarter losses (see page 10).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
Free
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
£820
Or £77 per month
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Companies featured in this story
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Today's issue
Company Spotlight
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze