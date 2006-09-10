EUROPEAN: bourses meandered around in the reporting week to September 4, ending on a strong note, helped by falling oil prices. Most markets ended with a significant rise, except FRANKFURT, which closed in positive territory but barely changed. There, Altana, up 3.3% over the period, after the German drugmaker announced a deadline of September 8 (after this issue of the Marketletter went to press) for non-binding bids for its pharmaceutical unit. According to a report in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sunday newspaper, Denmark's Nycomed, Swedish investor EQT Partners and USA-based Kohlberg Kravis Roberts have expressed interest in the unit. In ZURICH, Actelion gained 3.7%, buoyed by a note from brokers at Lehman Brothers raising their price target on the stock to 190 Swiss francs a share from 160 francs. They cite the upside potential of growth of the firm's pulmonary arterial hypertension drug Tracleer (bosentan), saying that investors underestimate the size of the PAH market, particularly in the near-term from Japan. Analysts at Kepler Teather & Greenwood Merrion also rate Actelion, noting that its pipeline is stronger than many significantly larger biotechnology firms.
LONDON: share prices were basically strong, but with a mixed showing in the drug sector. Majors AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline rose 2.9% and 3.9% respectively, the latter helped by a buy rating from Merrill Lynch analyst Graham Parry. Little Vernalis dropped 3.8% on a report published in the New England Journal of Medicine that neurostimulation was a better option for advanced Parkinsons' disease than drugs such as the firm's Apokyn (apomorphine).
Stock Commentary - Europe - week to Sept 4, 2006
