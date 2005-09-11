Stock Commentary - Europe - week to Sept 5

EUROPEAN: bourses started the reporting week to September 5 mixed, but then generally moved higher, with all ending the period up to some extent. PARIS saw Sanofi-Aventis decline 1%, after the company raised its full-year 2005 earnings forecast but provided little encouragement about its R&D pipeline (Marketletter September 5), while bioMerieux outperformed with a 2.8% rise. In ZURICH, Novartis gained initially on the news of its offer to acquire the remainder of US biotechnology and vaccines firm Chiron (see New York column and page 3 of this issue), but ended the week virtually unchanged, as did fellow drug major Roche. Berna Biotech was among Zurich's five most-active stocks on four of the reporting days, and ended the week 7.3% higher. FRANKFURT saw market outperformances from Bayer (+3.1%), MorphoSys (+3.0%) and Schwarz (+4.7).
LONDON: share prices edged higher through most of the week, with the FTSE 100 up 1.6% overall. After their recent period on the shadows following the massive damages award to Merck & Co over Vioxx (rofecoxib; Marketletters passim) drug stocks came back into favor, with major firms AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline rising 4.6% and 3.4%, respectively. The sector was also helped by a positive view from Lehman Brothers. Protherics' 9.3% rise was not linked to any particular news, while Alizyme's 5.7% decline was the result of profit-taking after its previous week's 22.3% leap. SkyePharma dropped 2.9% after the company said that talks with a potential licensee for Flutiform (formoterol/fluticasone inhaler) had been suspended, even though more are ongoing (see page 7).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.
Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Stock Commentary - Europe - week to Sept 5
EUROPEAN: bourses started the reporting week to September 5 mixed, but then generally moved higher, with all ending the period up to some extent. PARIS saw Sanofi-Aventis decline 1%, after the company raised its full-year 2005 earnings forecast but provided little encouragement about its R&D pipeline (Marketletter September 5), while bioMerieux outperformed with a 2.8% rise. In ZURICH, Novartis gained initially on the news of its offer to acquire the remainder of US biotechnology and vaccines firm Chiron (see New York column and page 3 of this issue), but ended the week virtually unchanged, as did fellow drug major Roche. Berna Biotech was among Zurich's five most-active stocks on four of the reporting days, and ended the week 7.3% higher. FRANKFURT saw market outperformances from Bayer (+3.1%), MorphoSys (+3.0%) and Schwarz (+4.7).
LONDON: share prices edged higher through most of the week, with the FTSE 100 up 1.6% overall. After their recent period on the shadows following the massive damages award to Merck & Co over Vioxx (rofecoxib; Marketletters passim) drug stocks came back into favor, with major firms AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline rising 4.6% and 3.4%, respectively. The sector was also helped by a positive view from Lehman Brothers. Protherics' 9.3% rise was not linked to any particular news, while Alizyme's 5.7% decline was the result of profit-taking after its previous week's 22.3% leap. SkyePharma dropped 2.9% after the company said that talks with a potential licensee for Flutiform (formoterol/fluticasone inhaler) had been suspended, even though more are ongoing (see page 7).
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
Free
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
£820
Or £77 per month
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Company News Directory
Companies featured in this story
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Today's issue
Company Spotlight
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze