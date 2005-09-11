Saturday 8 November 2025

Stock Commentary - Europe - week to Sept 5

11 September 2005

EUROPEAN: bourses started the reporting week to September 5 mixed, but then generally moved higher, with all ending the period up to some extent. PARIS saw Sanofi-Aventis decline 1%, after the company raised its full-year 2005 earnings forecast but provided little encouragement about its R&D pipeline (Marketletter September 5), while bioMerieux outperformed with a 2.8% rise. In ZURICH, Novartis gained initially on the news of its offer to acquire the remainder of US biotechnology and vaccines firm Chiron (see New York column and page 3 of this issue), but ended the week virtually unchanged, as did fellow drug major Roche. Berna Biotech was among Zurich's five most-active stocks on four of the reporting days, and ended the week 7.3% higher. FRANKFURT saw market outperformances from Bayer (+3.1%), MorphoSys (+3.0%) and Schwarz (+4.7).

LONDON: share prices edged higher through most of the week, with the FTSE 100 up 1.6% overall. After their recent period on the shadows following the massive damages award to Merck & Co over Vioxx (rofecoxib; Marketletters passim) drug stocks came back into favor, with major firms AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline rising 4.6% and 3.4%, respectively. The sector was also helped by a positive view from Lehman Brothers. Protherics' 9.3% rise was not linked to any particular news, while Alizyme's 5.7% decline was the result of profit-taking after its previous week's 22.3% leap. SkyePharma dropped 2.9% after the company said that talks with a potential licensee for Flutiform (formoterol/fluticasone inhaler) had been suspended, even though more are ongoing (see page 7).

