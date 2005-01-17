Thursday 18 June 2026

Stock Commentary - European

17 January 2005

EUROPEAN: bourses gyrated through the reporting week to January 10, but all ended the period higher to some extent. According to analysts at Lehman Brothers, 2005 looks set to be another difficult year for the pharmaceutical sector, with limited new product launches, unresolved high-profile patent challenges, continued price pressure in the US market, regulatory risk and increased scrutiny over safety, as well as the falling global market growth rates.

In FRANKFURT, where the Xetra Dax rose just 0.4%, the drug majors were all underperformers. Bayer was down 4.0% overall, in very heavy trading on January 4 and 5 amid worries about energy prices impacting its chemicals business, but lifted slightly on the last reporting day, despite the news that UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline is giving up some of its co-marketing rights for the erectile dysfunction drug Levitra (vardenafil; see page 18). Schering AG, 3.6% lower overall, dropped 5.8% on January 7 after the US Food and Drug Administration issued an approvable letter on the firm's breast cancer drug Bonefos (clodronate; see page 19). The fear is that, if the agency calls for additional clinical studies, a final approval for Bonefos would be significantly delayed (by up to three to four years). In ZURICH, Novartis fell 2.4%, not helped by a downgrade from buy to reduce from Kepler Research analysts. The recommendation came despite their view that Novartis' pharmaceuticals sales growth is above the industry's average and that it has one of the best R&D pipelines in the business, and on the basis that the stock is now trading at close to their price target.

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