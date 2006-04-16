Stock Commentary - New York - week to April 10, 2006
16 April 2006
NEW YORK: equities started the reporting week to April 10 in good form, with a rally on retreating oil prices and positive indications for the forthcoming first-quarter reporting season. However, a bout of profit-taking ahead of the weekend, along with anticipation of stronger-than-expected employment figures, pushed the Dow Jones lower, leaving it with a 0.3% decline overall. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology stocks were mostly down, with 33 of those tracked falling, only nine rising and one unchanged. All the drug majors declined.
Merck & Co, down 2.8% overall, led the drug sector lower on April 7, after news of a split jury verdict in the Vioxx (rofecoxib) damages trial (Marketletter April 10), and also impacted the Dow. At the time, Merck was ordered to pay damages of at least $4.5 million to one of the plaintiffs. However, after this reporting period, on April 11, the New Jersey Court awarded punitive damages of an additional $9.0 million, which the firm has said it will appeal (see also page 28). ArQule put in the week's best performance, with a 10.4% rise, after the company reported encouraging Phase I monotherapy data in patients treated with its lead compound, ARQ 501. This provided evidence of clinical tolerability and promising antitumor activity in cancer patients with advanced solid tumors who had failed prior treatments with chemotherapy (see page 22). Valeant Pharma also put in a stellar showing, with a 9.5% rise, reflecting the firm's announcement of restructuring measures to reduce costs and accelerate earnings growth, as well as to focus R&D resources on select, late-stage pipeline products. Medarex dropped 8.6% after pricing a 10 million share offer at $11.75 a share.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.
Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Stock Commentary - New York - week to April 10, 2006
NEW YORK: equities started the reporting week to April 10 in good form, with a rally on retreating oil prices and positive indications for the forthcoming first-quarter reporting season. However, a bout of profit-taking ahead of the weekend, along with anticipation of stronger-than-expected employment figures, pushed the Dow Jones lower, leaving it with a 0.3% decline overall. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology stocks were mostly down, with 33 of those tracked falling, only nine rising and one unchanged. All the drug majors declined.
Merck & Co, down 2.8% overall, led the drug sector lower on April 7, after news of a split jury verdict in the Vioxx (rofecoxib) damages trial (Marketletter April 10), and also impacted the Dow. At the time, Merck was ordered to pay damages of at least $4.5 million to one of the plaintiffs. However, after this reporting period, on April 11, the New Jersey Court awarded punitive damages of an additional $9.0 million, which the firm has said it will appeal (see also page 28). ArQule put in the week's best performance, with a 10.4% rise, after the company reported encouraging Phase I monotherapy data in patients treated with its lead compound, ARQ 501. This provided evidence of clinical tolerability and promising antitumor activity in cancer patients with advanced solid tumors who had failed prior treatments with chemotherapy (see page 22). Valeant Pharma also put in a stellar showing, with a 9.5% rise, reflecting the firm's announcement of restructuring measures to reduce costs and accelerate earnings growth, as well as to focus R&D resources on select, late-stage pipeline products. Medarex dropped 8.6% after pricing a 10 million share offer at $11.75 a share.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
Free
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
£820
Or £77 per month
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Company News Directory
Companies featured in this story
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Today's issue
Company Spotlight
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025 | Headless Content Management with Blaze