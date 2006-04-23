Stock Commentary - New York week to April 17, 2006
23 April 2006
NEW YORK: equities saw yet more weakness in the holiday-shortened week to April 17, hit first by rising crude oil prices, but was lifted for two of the four reporting days by first-quarter earnings results, although oil price woes returned after the holiday, to leave the Dow Jones 0.6% lower overall. Drug and biotechnology stocks were nearly all down, with 29 of those tracked falling, nine rising and three unchanged. "Big pharma" stocks have had a decent year, writes Aaron Smith at CNNMoney, who quotes analysts as saying that they are poised to climb higher, but investors will have to be able to stomach some uncertainty. While most of the problems facing drug companies tend to be well-known and priced into the stock, each drug major faces its own set of strengths and weaknesses, he says, with the biggest obstacle being pipeline malaise, says Mr Smith.
However, for the reporting week, all the drug majors except for Bristol-Myers Squibb, up 0.7%, witnessed a downturn, with the worst showing coming from Wyeth, which fell 3.7%, despite positive research on conjugated estrogens (see page 19). However, there was also negative news for the firm, in that its osteoporosis drug raloxifene was ineffective in preventing cardiovascular disease, as had been hoped (see page 23). Amylin, with a 5.8% rise, was the best performer. Morgan Stanley lifted its price target on the stock to $52 from $42, citing strong sales for its diabetes drug Byetta (exenatide). The broker believes that first-quarter US sales of the drug will reach $75.0 million and $383.0 million for the full year, and reckons that Amylin's share price could reach $80-$100 over the next three to five years if Byetta's potential approached mega-blockbuster expectations. The drug is co-marketed with Eli Lilly, whose stock dipped 0.7% on the week. Vertex stock climbed 5.2% over the reporting period, boosted by an upgrade from Piper Jaffary analyst Rachel McMinn, who upped her price target to $42 from $38, citing trials of the firm's hepatitis C drug, VX-959, now in Phase II testing. Cytogen fell 4.5%, despite filing for regulatory approval for Phase I testing of its lead compound, CYT-500, for the treatment of prostate cancer.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.
Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.
Stock Commentary - New York week to April 17, 2006
NEW YORK: equities saw yet more weakness in the holiday-shortened week to April 17, hit first by rising crude oil prices, but was lifted for two of the four reporting days by first-quarter earnings results, although oil price woes returned after the holiday, to leave the Dow Jones 0.6% lower overall. Drug and biotechnology stocks were nearly all down, with 29 of those tracked falling, nine rising and three unchanged. "Big pharma" stocks have had a decent year, writes Aaron Smith at CNNMoney, who quotes analysts as saying that they are poised to climb higher, but investors will have to be able to stomach some uncertainty. While most of the problems facing drug companies tend to be well-known and priced into the stock, each drug major faces its own set of strengths and weaknesses, he says, with the biggest obstacle being pipeline malaise, says Mr Smith.
However, for the reporting week, all the drug majors except for Bristol-Myers Squibb, up 0.7%, witnessed a downturn, with the worst showing coming from Wyeth, which fell 3.7%, despite positive research on conjugated estrogens (see page 19). However, there was also negative news for the firm, in that its osteoporosis drug raloxifene was ineffective in preventing cardiovascular disease, as had been hoped (see page 23). Amylin, with a 5.8% rise, was the best performer. Morgan Stanley lifted its price target on the stock to $52 from $42, citing strong sales for its diabetes drug Byetta (exenatide). The broker believes that first-quarter US sales of the drug will reach $75.0 million and $383.0 million for the full year, and reckons that Amylin's share price could reach $80-$100 over the next three to five years if Byetta's potential approached mega-blockbuster expectations. The drug is co-marketed with Eli Lilly, whose stock dipped 0.7% on the week. Vertex stock climbed 5.2% over the reporting period, boosted by an upgrade from Piper Jaffary analyst Rachel McMinn, who upped her price target to $42 from $38, citing trials of the firm's hepatitis C drug, VX-959, now in Phase II testing. Cytogen fell 4.5%, despite filing for regulatory approval for Phase I testing of its lead compound, CYT-500, for the treatment of prostate cancer.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
Free
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
£820
Or £77 per month
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Companies featured in this story
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Today's issue
Company Spotlight
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze