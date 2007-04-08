Stock Commentary - New York week to April 2

NEW YORK: equities fell on the first two days of the reporting week to April 2, on negative comments about inflation from the Federal Reserve Bank - as the second quarter of trading began - but, despite adding momentum for the remainder of the period regardless of discouraging economic data, the Dow Jones finished with a 0.7% downturn. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology stocks moved into negative territory at the beginning of the week, following the overall market, but were mixed by the close, with 18 of those tracked rising and 20 falling.
The sharpest upswing came from little Vivus, which leapt 18.2%, after the company revealed that it had sold the rights to its EvaMist, a transdermal estrogen spray, to fellow USA-based KV Pharmaceuticals in a deal which could be worth $150.0 million to the former (see page 23). Cephalon gained 9.4%, helped on the last day by the news of an "approvable" letter from the US Food and Drug Administration regarding its drug Nuvigil (armodafinil), which appears to indicate that approval will be forthcoming in around 90 days (see page 19). Medarex gained 8.1% over the reporting period, helped by the news of a positive primate trail for its anthrax vaccine Valortim, under development with PharmAthene. The firms said that 50% of Valortim-treated adult African Green monkeys survived exposure to aerosolized anthrax spores while none of the control group did. Also up on product news, although only 2.1%, was drug major Merck& Co, which rose after announcing approval by the FDA for its combination diabetes treatment Janumet (the dipeptidyl peptidase-4 inhibitor sitagliptin and the insulin sensitizer metformin; see page 20). George Grofik, an analysts with Citigroup, reiterated his buy rating on Merck, saying that the clearance should accelerate adoption of the firm's more recent diabetes drug Januvia (sitagliptin) franchise. Mylan jumped 6.9% on March 27, after a court order decision that the FDA should not approve any more generic versions of Pfizer's blockbuster drug Norvasc (amlodipine), which recently had an appeals court reverse a previous decision upholding the drug's US patent, until April 13. However, the stock retained a week-on-week gain of just 3.8%.
Stock Commentary - New York week to April 2
