Stock Commentary - New York week to April 3, 2006

NEW YORK: equities gyrated through the reporting week to April 3, leaving the Dow Jones down 1.0% overall. At the start of the period, shares took a battering when the Federal Reserve Bank lifted interest rates by 25 basis points, but recovered the next day, only to fall again as interest rates continued to affect sentiment. Drug and biotechnology stocks were mostly lower, with 28 of those tracked falling and 15 seeing a rise. Eric Ende of Merrill Lynch has told clients that the bull cycle for large-capital biotechnology stocks may be over, because they are expensive on a historical basis. Money seems to be moving into other S&P sectors, including large pharma issues, instead of large biotech, he said, noting that the overall group has gained 200% in the past four years.
The biotechnology and vaccines producer Chiron rose 4.8%, after Swiss drugmaker Novartis increased its offer to acquire the remaining 56% of the firm it does not already own (see page 5). A group of Chiron investors had been holding up the deal, on the grounds that the $45 per share bid was too low, but have now agreed to accept the $48 offer. ArQule stock, meanwhile, got an 8.2% boost from its trial results. The company reported positive findings from a Phase I monotherapy study with its lead product, ARQ 501, which showed clinical tolerability and promising antitumor activity in cancer patients with advanced solid tumors who had failed prior treatments with chemotherapy. Eli Lilly stock continued to tumble, after recent downgrades from analysts at Merrill Lynch and Friedman Billings Ramsey, who felt uncomfortable with the company's business prospects, poor pipeline and competition. The stock was down 5.8% and the week's worst performer. The value of Valeant shares, down 2.8%, is being debated by analysts, based on either disappointing results in a trial for its experimental Hep C drug viramidine and the news of a restructuring. Deborah Knobelman of Piper Jaffray downgraded the stock from outperform to market perform and lowered her price target to $17 from $19. The firm's new outlook of adjusted earnings of more than $0.50 per share excluding charges for 2006 and more than $1 per share in 2007 was based on too many variables, she said.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.
Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.
Stock Commentary - New York week to April 3, 2006
NEW YORK: equities gyrated through the reporting week to April 3, leaving the Dow Jones down 1.0% overall. At the start of the period, shares took a battering when the Federal Reserve Bank lifted interest rates by 25 basis points, but recovered the next day, only to fall again as interest rates continued to affect sentiment. Drug and biotechnology stocks were mostly lower, with 28 of those tracked falling and 15 seeing a rise. Eric Ende of Merrill Lynch has told clients that the bull cycle for large-capital biotechnology stocks may be over, because they are expensive on a historical basis. Money seems to be moving into other S&P sectors, including large pharma issues, instead of large biotech, he said, noting that the overall group has gained 200% in the past four years.
The biotechnology and vaccines producer Chiron rose 4.8%, after Swiss drugmaker Novartis increased its offer to acquire the remaining 56% of the firm it does not already own (see page 5). A group of Chiron investors had been holding up the deal, on the grounds that the $45 per share bid was too low, but have now agreed to accept the $48 offer. ArQule stock, meanwhile, got an 8.2% boost from its trial results. The company reported positive findings from a Phase I monotherapy study with its lead product, ARQ 501, which showed clinical tolerability and promising antitumor activity in cancer patients with advanced solid tumors who had failed prior treatments with chemotherapy. Eli Lilly stock continued to tumble, after recent downgrades from analysts at Merrill Lynch and Friedman Billings Ramsey, who felt uncomfortable with the company's business prospects, poor pipeline and competition. The stock was down 5.8% and the week's worst performer. The value of Valeant shares, down 2.8%, is being debated by analysts, based on either disappointing results in a trial for its experimental Hep C drug viramidine and the news of a restructuring. Deborah Knobelman of Piper Jaffray downgraded the stock from outperform to market perform and lowered her price target to $17 from $19. The firm's new outlook of adjusted earnings of more than $0.50 per share excluding charges for 2006 and more than $1 per share in 2007 was based on too many variables, she said.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
Free
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
£820
Or £77 per month
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Companies featured in this story
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Today's issue
Company Spotlight
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze