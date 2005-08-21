Stock Commentary - New York week to Aug 15

NEW YORK: equities moved up and down during the reporting week to August 15, leaving the Dow Jones up 0.6% week-on-week. With many traders and investors taking their summer vacations and little news around, much of the focus for movements was on the fluctuation of crude oil prices, which hit a record $67.10 a barrel at one point. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology stocks were generally firmer, with 33 of those tracked rising, 10 falling and one unchanged.
Although most of the second-quarter earnings figures are already out, late reporter King Pharmaceuticals came in with some surprisingly good results, sending the company's share price 28.0% higher over the period. King posted earnings per share of $0.44 compared with consensus forecasts of $0.22, on sales that grew 68% to $462.9 million, and raised its full-year EPS target to $1.10 from $0.85. Another strong performer was Biogen Idec, which rose 8.8% on the week, boosted by positive results from an evaluation of the safety of its multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri (natalizumab; Marketletter August 15). The drug was pulled off the market in February, and there is now speculation that it could come back. Analysts at Bear Stern have maintained their underperform rating on the firm but say that a return of Tysabri would be worth around $4-$5 a share. World-leading drugmaker Pfizer ended the week virtually unchanged, despite some negative activity following the company's announcement that it had filed for US regulatoray approval of its cancer drug Sutent (sunitinib maleate; Marketletter August 15). This oral, multi-targeted combination therapy has received fast-track designation from the Food and Drug Administration. Gilead Sciences rose 1.8% on the week, despite a 3% fall on August 10, when the company revealed that its experimental HIV drug Truvada (tenovir plus emtricitabine) in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's Sustiva (efavirenz) showed less-than-expected bioequivalence (see page 28). Analysts at Credit Suisse First Boston have lowered their price target on Gilead to $45 from $48 as a result of this news, which they say could raise the risk profile of the firm's pipeline. B-MS was largely unmoved by the report.
