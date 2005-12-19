Stock Commentary - New York week to Dec 12

NEW YORK: equities meandered around during the reporting week to December 12, boosted initially by better third-quarter productivity figures and a fall in labor costs, but then dropping back on rising oil prices, with the Dow Jones ending 0.7% lower overall. Drug and biotechnology stocks were mixed, with 24 of those tracked rising, 19 falling and one unchanged. Investors in biotechnology stocks are taking defensive postures and looking for opportunities that have near-term catalyst, according to Matthew Kaplan of Punk, Zeigler, who noted that large capital stocks are favorites in the current volatile environment. Money is flowing more slowly to the small cap stocks, he said. The trend this year, which began in 2001, was toward investing in firms with products, rather than in platform or discovery companies.
The news on December 12 that an ongoing law suit against Merck & Co regarding its COX-2 inhibitor Vioxx (rofecoxib) had been ruled a mis-trial due to a hung jury (see page 2) caused the stock to fall 4% that day, and 5.6% week-on-week. Cytogen, which leapt 18.0%, moved higher after the firm presented preclinical data on its flagship product Quadramet (samarium Sm-153 lexidronam) in combination with bortezomib (Velcade, Millennium Pharmaceuticals), showing that the combination demonstrated broad anticancer activity in a murine myeloma model including greatly prolonged median survival, rapidly reduced clonogenicity of bone-marrow resident 5TGM1 cells, slowed elevation of serum myeloma-associated paraprotein levels, and longer term preservation of bone mineral density. Pfizer was down 1.9% over the week, despite rising 2% on the last day after the firm announced an increased dividend payment. There was varied reaction from analysts after Eli Lilly, up 5.8% on the week, said it would post earnings per share at the high end of its forecast for this year (see page 3). The company's estimates for next year also topped analysts' projections. However, Jami Rubin of Morgan Stanley has kept her equal-weight rating on the company, noting that the guidance seems optimistic in light of recent prescription trends. Reiterating a price target of $60, she does not expect Lilly's stock to outperform over the next 12 months.
Stock Commentary - New York week to Dec 12
