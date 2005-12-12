Stock Commentary - New York week to Dec 5

NEW YORK: equities dipped on four of the five reporting days to December 5, although rising nearly 1% on December 1 on the news of positive inflation data, leaving the Dow Jones 0.6% lower week-on-week. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology stocks were mixed, with 22 of those tracked rising, 19 falling and three unchanged. Drug stocks had good days on both December 1 and 2, with majors moving higher, while biotechnology issues lanuished ahead of the weekend.
Abbott Laboratories rose 3% on December 2, after analysts at UBS raised their rating on the stock, but it still ended the reporting period with a 0.2% decline. Wyeth, down 0.5% overall, gained 5% that day after the Federal Trade Commission cleared a proposed patent suit settlement with Israel's Teva over the blockbuster antidepressant Effexor (venlafaxine). The market has reacted positively to some deals, including Allergan's proposed acquisition of Inamed (see page 28). This will allow Allergan, up 6.1%, to sell a combination of Botox or similar botulinum toxin products and dermal filler, thereby gaining a bigger slice of the market, according to analysts. An approvable letter for Inspire's diquafosol, which will be marketed by Allergan, was also good news. Investors also approved of Valeant Pharma's acquisition of the hepatitis C drug Infergen (interferon alfacon 1) from InterMune (Marketletter December 5) and of its hiring 50 of the latter's sales reps, who will also position it well for the anticipated launch of viramidine, a prodrug of ribavirin, which is another hepatitis agent under development by Valeant, which rose 7.8% on these news items. Genentech stock moved up 4.9% on news of the expansion of its deal with Lexicon Genetics on researching and developing biologic drugs. Genentech also has an option to develop and commercialize drugs under a cost and profit sharing arrangement, with Lexicon. ImClone's shares slipped 3.4% after Eric Schmidt of SG Cowen said Erbitux (cetuximab) may lose market share to Amgen/Abgenix' panitumumab, which is now in development. Favorable clinical data and a less frequent dosing regimen means the product could take 60%-70% of the colorectal cancer treatment market in about three to four years, he noted.
Stock Commentary - New York week to Dec 5
