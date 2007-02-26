Stock Commentary - New York week to Feb 19, 2007

NEW YORK: equities rose sharply at the start of the reporting week to February 19, fuelled initially by positive comments on inflationary pressures in the USA by Federal Reserve Bank chairman Ben Bernanke in testimony to Congress, and then by strong earnings reports, with the Dow Jones ending the President's Day holiday-shortened period up 1.7%, and 2.4% higher on the year-to-date. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology stocks were also stronger, with 23 of those tracked rising and 16 falling. Although the jury is still out as to whether the US economy is in a temporary downturn or is facing a period of sustained weakness, those who feel there will be a continued slowdown look to the health care as a defensive sector that will fare better than cyclical stocks - and to perform better than some other areas in the first half of this year.
Medarex, whose stock was up 6.1% for the week, seems set to have had a good year. Antibodies derived from its technology are being used in a number of clinical trials; the company has partnered with more than 50 companies including Bristol-Myers Squibb for ipilimumab (MDX-010) and it also has a number of licensing deals that are set to pay royalties - and milestones worth almost $400.0 million alone - as the products progress. The company has also just sold about 2.5 million shares of Genmab, netting it about $150.0 million. Additionally, Medarex could be interesting for a company looking to boost its pipeline, observers note. After Cephalon, up 4.2%, beat fourth-quarter expectations and hiked its outlook for 2007 (Marketletter February 19), Morgan Stanley reaffirmed its overweight rating and its $77 price target. Strong sales of Actiq (fentanyl citrate), Provigil (modafinil) and Fentora (fentanyl buccal tablet) were the keys, it was noted, with the next price point for the stock likely to come at the end of March when the Food and Drug Administration makes a decision on Nuvigil (armodafinil). Merrill Lynch has kept its neutral rating, holding off to judge the transition from Actiq to Fentora, the decision on Nuvigil, and potential volatility in a possible label change for Provigil. King Pharma rose 3.8%, helped by an upgrade from Morgan Stanley to overweight from equal weight.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.
Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.
Stock Commentary - New York week to Feb 19, 2007
NEW YORK: equities rose sharply at the start of the reporting week to February 19, fuelled initially by positive comments on inflationary pressures in the USA by Federal Reserve Bank chairman Ben Bernanke in testimony to Congress, and then by strong earnings reports, with the Dow Jones ending the President's Day holiday-shortened period up 1.7%, and 2.4% higher on the year-to-date. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology stocks were also stronger, with 23 of those tracked rising and 16 falling. Although the jury is still out as to whether the US economy is in a temporary downturn or is facing a period of sustained weakness, those who feel there will be a continued slowdown look to the health care as a defensive sector that will fare better than cyclical stocks - and to perform better than some other areas in the first half of this year.
Medarex, whose stock was up 6.1% for the week, seems set to have had a good year. Antibodies derived from its technology are being used in a number of clinical trials; the company has partnered with more than 50 companies including Bristol-Myers Squibb for ipilimumab (MDX-010) and it also has a number of licensing deals that are set to pay royalties - and milestones worth almost $400.0 million alone - as the products progress. The company has also just sold about 2.5 million shares of Genmab, netting it about $150.0 million. Additionally, Medarex could be interesting for a company looking to boost its pipeline, observers note. After Cephalon, up 4.2%, beat fourth-quarter expectations and hiked its outlook for 2007 (Marketletter February 19), Morgan Stanley reaffirmed its overweight rating and its $77 price target. Strong sales of Actiq (fentanyl citrate), Provigil (modafinil) and Fentora (fentanyl buccal tablet) were the keys, it was noted, with the next price point for the stock likely to come at the end of March when the Food and Drug Administration makes a decision on Nuvigil (armodafinil). Merrill Lynch has kept its neutral rating, holding off to judge the transition from Actiq to Fentora, the decision on Nuvigil, and potential volatility in a possible label change for Provigil. King Pharma rose 3.8%, helped by an upgrade from Morgan Stanley to overweight from equal weight.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
Free
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
£820
Or £77 per month
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Companies featured in this story
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Today's issue
Company Spotlight
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze