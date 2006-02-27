Stock Commentary - New York week to Feb 20, 2006

NEW YORK: saw a positive start to the holiday-shortened reporting period to February 20, with a strong leap in the Dow Jones on the first day to breach the 11,000 barrier for its best performance of the year. Market sentiment was helped by good retail data, but drifted off ahead of the weekend as crude oil prices once again came to the fore. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology stocks were mostly higher, with 37 of those tracked rising and only six seeing a decline. Funds from a one-time opportunity to repatriate foreign profits at rock-bottom tax rates if the money is invested in approved ways (including acquisition or licensing) will fuel the drug sector's "dance with biotechs," according to analysts. Pfizer, up 0.9% on the week, with $37.0 billion, is at the top of the drug heap; it and five other firms brought $89.0 million home.
Of other drug majors, Merck & Co gained 5.1% on the positive outcome of the first federal Vioxx (rofecoxib) law suit (see page 2). Medarex, which leapt 10.1%, is modeling itself after Genentech, up 3.2%. The firm has numerous partnerships with drugmakers, mostly to do with genetically-engineered mice but also involving some therapies, but it really wants to develop products on its own. Its antibody therapies in development make this dream a possibility, according to analysts, who also feel that Medarex will be bought out by a large drugmaker. Positive results for its hepatitis C drug candidate, VX-950, helped lift Vertex shares, which rose 9.4%, but the firm was downgraded by one analyst and got a boost from another. Akhtar Samad of Bear Stearns downgraded the company from outperform to peer perform, based on valuation, in view of its appreciation price since October, and because its fourth-quarter 2005 pro forma earnings per share fell short of estimates and the consensus. Still, he said the test data were impressive. Mark Augustine of CFSB has raised his price target on the company to $44 from $35 on the quarter four results and the test data, noting the firm is in the driver's seat now when it comes to hepatitis C. Thomas McGahren of Merrill Lynch upgraded Amylin (+8.1%) to neutral from sell, pointing to more reasonable share prices, but also noting that there were risks relating to the experimental drug exenatide LAR.
