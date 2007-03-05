Stock Commentary - New York week to Feb 26, 2007

NEW YORK: equities started the reporting week to February 28 lifted by merger news, but then went into a four-day decline, with the Dow Jones closing the week with a 1.0% fall. Inflation, mortgage and oil price worries fuelled the downturn, which also impacted the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, where just 15 of the stock tracked saw a rise, 23 fell and one was unchanged.
Even though Medtronic's earnings beat analysts' expectations and surpassed results from the same period a year earlier, its shares slumped after it reported third-quarter implantable cardiac defibrillator sales were down 2%. The reverse scenario was played out last November when ICD were strong, but second-quarter earnings were off almost 17%. Some analysts put part of the blame on inventory management, but most blamed product cycles. While the firm's chief executive pushed the company's diversification, defibrillator recalls and safety concerns (mostly at competitors) hurt sales, impacting on Medtronic's sales and profit growth. And though the company said approval for its Endeavor drug-coated stent, already sold in Europe, is being pushed from September to the end of this year, some analysts are not bothered, since they were not expecting anything from this revenue stream until 2008 anyway. Medtronic stock was off 5.9% for the reported week. In another case of seeing the glass as half-empty, Biogen Idec shares continued to slide after just missing analysts' expectations for fourth-quarter earnings (Marketletter February 26), though net income nearly doubled to $108.6 million. The stock was off 2.2%. Abbott Laboratories' shares were up 3.8% on news that General Electric's $8.13 billion buyout of its diagnostics business has been approved by regulators. At the end of the reported week, Merck & Co stock got a lift when the approval of Novartis' diabetes product Galvus (vildagliptin) was delayed. Citigroup analysts upped their rating on the stock from hold to buy, based on raised expectations for sales of Merck's Januvia (sitagliptin), as well as the prospects for its new HPV vaccine, Gardasil (quadrivalent human papillomavirus [types 6, 11, 16, 18] recombinant vaccine]), but closed the week up just 0.5%.
Stock Commentary - New York week to Feb 26, 2007
