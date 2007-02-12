Stock Commentary - New York week to Feb 5, 2007

NEW YORK: equities moved up steadily for the first three reporting days to February 5, taking a breather ahead of the weekend then resuming a tentative advance, to close the period with 1.4% rise in the Dow Jones. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology stocks were mostly risers, with 24 of those tracked up, 13 down and one unchanged.
Patent protection plus positive financial results is a winning package. Gilead has plusses in both categories, with key patents for Tamiflu (oseltamivir phosphate) and Viread (tenofovir) good until 2016 and 2017, respectively. And, after fourth-quarter results were released (see page 5), a number of analysts reiterated their positive statements on the company. Also pointing to good news in Phase IIb tests for GS9137, David Witzke of Banc of America Securities maintained his buy rating on the stock and raised his target price $3 to $80. Analysts at Credit Suisse and RBC Capital Markets held their outperform rating on the stock, with the former upping its target price $2 to $77 and the latter moving up $5 to $78. The biggest jump came from Lazard Capital, keeping its buy rating and upping the target by $9 to $87. Believing the company's pulmonary franchise carries unexplored potential and that ambrisentan will be approved in the fourth quarter, Stifel Nicolaus, also with a buy rating, upped its target by $6 to $80. Gilead stock was up 10.8% for the week. Vertex shares continued to decline, following news that it expects deeper losses this year on further costs for developing its hepatitis C drug candidate telaprevir (VX-950). The company has said it will redeem $59.6 million in notes due in 2011. With conversion price below the current stock price, Vertex expects the note holders to choose to convert to common stock at $14.94 a share. Still, analysts at UBS have reiterated their buy rating on the stock, although they dropped their target price from $50 to $47. Vertex shares were off 7.0% for the week. Although Amylin, up 4.2% on the week, saw fourth-quarter 2006 revenue up 160% year-over-year on sales of its diabetes products (see page 5), the firm is still not showing a profit because of spending to hire a larger sales and marketing force for Byetta (exenatide), as well as R&D costs.
Stock Commentary - New York week to Feb 5, 2007
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
