Stock Commentary - New York week to Jan 1, 2007

NEW YORK: equities gyrated through the three-week holiday season period to January 1 (that date also being a public holiday), with the Dow Jones ending 1.1% higher overall. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology stocks were generally weaker, with just 14 of those tracked rising and 26 falling. With Democrats holding the reins of power in the US Congress, many drug companies are holding their breath to see what happens and learn whether the potential risks are exaggerations or not. Among the proposals and pledges that could have negative ramifications for the industry are legislation that could change the Medicare drug benefit to try to push down drug prices, increase the number of clinical trials required before approval and cut the length of patent protection. And public perception of the industry has already been negatively affected by just the notion of probable congressional hearings, with investors already hedging away from drug stocks.
Valeant, up 3.9%, was one of beneficiaries of a deal with Schering-Plough, which has licensed rights to pradefovir to treat chronic hepatitis B. S-P rose 3.6%. Valeant licensed the drug from Metabasis in 2000 and has been evaluating it since then. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2007. Valeant has also sold its HIV and cancer development programs to Ardea Biosciences, but keeps an option to reacquire rights to the HIV project outside the USA. The move is part of Valeant's reorganization plans. Although Bristol-Myers Squibb's deal to pay $499.0 million to settle a federal investigation could negate fourth-quarter profit, its shares rose on the news and were up 3.5%, with analysts and investors feeling that resolving this large legal issue would make the firm a more viable takeover candidate (see page 10). The fact that PDL Biopharma returned the rights to terlipressin, for liver disease, to Orphan Therapeutic because a late-stage trial of the drug did not meet its primary endpoint; the firm which has seen other delays for its drugs. Some analysts have called the move a non-event, as the US market for the drug is small and the limited time of exclusivity. The company, whose stock was off 10.4% during the reporting period, is better off focusing limited resources on other programs, they said.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.
Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.
Stock Commentary - New York week to Jan 1, 2007
NEW YORK: equities gyrated through the three-week holiday season period to January 1 (that date also being a public holiday), with the Dow Jones ending 1.1% higher overall. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology stocks were generally weaker, with just 14 of those tracked rising and 26 falling. With Democrats holding the reins of power in the US Congress, many drug companies are holding their breath to see what happens and learn whether the potential risks are exaggerations or not. Among the proposals and pledges that could have negative ramifications for the industry are legislation that could change the Medicare drug benefit to try to push down drug prices, increase the number of clinical trials required before approval and cut the length of patent protection. And public perception of the industry has already been negatively affected by just the notion of probable congressional hearings, with investors already hedging away from drug stocks.
Valeant, up 3.9%, was one of beneficiaries of a deal with Schering-Plough, which has licensed rights to pradefovir to treat chronic hepatitis B. S-P rose 3.6%. Valeant licensed the drug from Metabasis in 2000 and has been evaluating it since then. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2007. Valeant has also sold its HIV and cancer development programs to Ardea Biosciences, but keeps an option to reacquire rights to the HIV project outside the USA. The move is part of Valeant's reorganization plans. Although Bristol-Myers Squibb's deal to pay $499.0 million to settle a federal investigation could negate fourth-quarter profit, its shares rose on the news and were up 3.5%, with analysts and investors feeling that resolving this large legal issue would make the firm a more viable takeover candidate (see page 10). The fact that PDL Biopharma returned the rights to terlipressin, for liver disease, to Orphan Therapeutic because a late-stage trial of the drug did not meet its primary endpoint; the firm which has seen other delays for its drugs. Some analysts have called the move a non-event, as the US market for the drug is small and the limited time of exclusivity. The company, whose stock was off 10.4% during the reporting period, is better off focusing limited resources on other programs, they said.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
Free
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
£820
Or £77 per month
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Companies featured in this story
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Today's issue
Company Spotlight
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze