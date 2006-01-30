Stock Commentary - New York week to Jan 23

NEW YORK: equities saw yet more weakness, with the Dow Jones 2.5% lower in the reporting period to January 23, which saw an across-the-board sell-off on January 20 in what wast Wall Street's worst one-day session in nearly three years, as crude oil prices jumped and some financial results were found distinctly disappointing. The pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, which have also started reporting fourth-quarter and full-year results, fared no better, with 39 of the stocks tracked falling and only six seeing a rise, and these were mostly small. With reporting season on us, several analysts are suggesting that investors look at quarterly reports for current revenue and guidance about future results. Although drug companies have in recent years faced patent expirations, generic competition, legal issues related to safety concerns, and the high cost of sales forces, some Wall Street watchers note that many firms have cut back on costs through streamlining. Still, what is important, they note, are revenues and new products, which drive these stocks north.
Of the drug majors, Pfizer, up 0.9% on the week, rose 3.6% on January 19 after reporting fourth-quarter earnings which, although lower, were better-than-expected (see page 3). After the firm reported its earnings, Al Raush of AG Edwards boosted his first-quarter 2006 earnings per share estimate by a cent to $0.53 but kept his full-year forecast at $2.00. However, he noted that, in light of generic competition for key products in 2007, he is lowering his estimate for that year to $2.04 from $2.28. He sees the company as a turnaround candidate in the 2009 time period and rates its shares as hold/conservative. Analysts at Friedman Billings have upgraded Ligand stock, which rose 8.5% on the week, from underperform to market perform and doubled their target price on the company to $10.00. The firm ended its Avinza (morphine sulphate) co-promotion agreement with Organon, and will have sole rights to the product after the transition period ends in September (Marketletter January 23). Short-sellers are being blamed for the 6.4% drop in ICOS' stock price, even after Lilly ICOS, its joint venture with Eli Lilly to market the erectile dysfunction drug Cialis (tadalafil), reported a hefty profit.
Stock Commentary - New York week to Jan 23
