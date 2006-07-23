Friday 22 November 2024

Stock Commentary - New York week to July 24, 2006

23 July 2006

NEW YORK: equities, despite starting and ending the reporting week to July 17 in slightly positive territory, saw the Dow Jones slide 3.2%, as escalating hostilities in the Middle East, resulting in rising crude oil prices, unsettled investors. Drug and biotechnology stocks mostly put in a dismal performance, with 36 of those tracked falling and five seeing a rise

Forest Laboratories' stock rose 13.7% during the reported period on news of a patent victory relating to Lexapro (escitalopram oxalate). However, at the beginning of the new week, the stock fell 3%, even though the firm posted better-than-expected profit and raised its 2007 outlook (see page 7). The bad news came in a hint that new products such as its faropenem antibiotic may not reach the market until at least next summer, and analysts noted that the focus would be on new products now that the Lexapro problem was gone. The company also told analysts that it would not be responding to the Food and Drug Administration's concerns about its nebivolol hypertension drug until about the end of the year, with the FDA expected to take about six months to review the drug. Tim Anderson of Prudential told clients that it was a good quarter for the company, with the upside driven mostly by lower spending. Prior to the earnings release, Patricia Bank of Pacific Growth Equities upgraded Forest from neutral to buy, while raising her estimates for the company. Ahead of posting second-quarter earnings, Gilead Sciences' shares were down 3.6%, not helped by the approval of Atripla (Marketletter July 17), combining Bristol-Myers Squibb's Sustiva (efavirenz) and Gilead's Truvada (emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate). Ron Ellis of Prudential Equity Group feels the cocktail could wind up as a top drug among new HIV patients. He feels lower prescription co-payments and dosing convenience are the keys, noting that he does not underestimate the importance of paying for only one pill versus two or three even, though the cumulative cost is the same. Analysts expect Truvada to be the force behind second-quarter earnings, but also note that Atripla could cannibalize some Truvada profits. Others say some doctors may hold off switching patients already on stable HIV medications.

