Stock Commentary - New York week to July 24, 2006

NEW YORK: equities, despite starting and ending the reporting week to July 17 in slightly positive territory, saw the Dow Jones slide 3.2%, as escalating hostilities in the Middle East, resulting in rising crude oil prices, unsettled investors. Drug and biotechnology stocks mostly put in a dismal performance, with 36 of those tracked falling and five seeing a rise
Forest Laboratories' stock rose 13.7% during the reported period on news of a patent victory relating to Lexapro (escitalopram oxalate). However, at the beginning of the new week, the stock fell 3%, even though the firm posted better-than-expected profit and raised its 2007 outlook (see page 7). The bad news came in a hint that new products such as its faropenem antibiotic may not reach the market until at least next summer, and analysts noted that the focus would be on new products now that the Lexapro problem was gone. The company also told analysts that it would not be responding to the Food and Drug Administration's concerns about its nebivolol hypertension drug until about the end of the year, with the FDA expected to take about six months to review the drug. Tim Anderson of Prudential told clients that it was a good quarter for the company, with the upside driven mostly by lower spending. Prior to the earnings release, Patricia Bank of Pacific Growth Equities upgraded Forest from neutral to buy, while raising her estimates for the company. Ahead of posting second-quarter earnings, Gilead Sciences' shares were down 3.6%, not helped by the approval of Atripla (Marketletter July 17), combining Bristol-Myers Squibb's Sustiva (efavirenz) and Gilead's Truvada (emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate). Ron Ellis of Prudential Equity Group feels the cocktail could wind up as a top drug among new HIV patients. He feels lower prescription co-payments and dosing convenience are the keys, noting that he does not underestimate the importance of paying for only one pill versus two or three even, though the cumulative cost is the same. Analysts expect Truvada to be the force behind second-quarter earnings, but also note that Atripla could cannibalize some Truvada profits. Others say some doctors may hold off switching patients already on stable HIV medications.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.
Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.
Stock Commentary - New York week to July 24, 2006
NEW YORK: equities, despite starting and ending the reporting week to July 17 in slightly positive territory, saw the Dow Jones slide 3.2%, as escalating hostilities in the Middle East, resulting in rising crude oil prices, unsettled investors. Drug and biotechnology stocks mostly put in a dismal performance, with 36 of those tracked falling and five seeing a rise
Forest Laboratories' stock rose 13.7% during the reported period on news of a patent victory relating to Lexapro (escitalopram oxalate). However, at the beginning of the new week, the stock fell 3%, even though the firm posted better-than-expected profit and raised its 2007 outlook (see page 7). The bad news came in a hint that new products such as its faropenem antibiotic may not reach the market until at least next summer, and analysts noted that the focus would be on new products now that the Lexapro problem was gone. The company also told analysts that it would not be responding to the Food and Drug Administration's concerns about its nebivolol hypertension drug until about the end of the year, with the FDA expected to take about six months to review the drug. Tim Anderson of Prudential told clients that it was a good quarter for the company, with the upside driven mostly by lower spending. Prior to the earnings release, Patricia Bank of Pacific Growth Equities upgraded Forest from neutral to buy, while raising her estimates for the company. Ahead of posting second-quarter earnings, Gilead Sciences' shares were down 3.6%, not helped by the approval of Atripla (Marketletter July 17), combining Bristol-Myers Squibb's Sustiva (efavirenz) and Gilead's Truvada (emtricitabine and tenofovir disoproxil fumarate). Ron Ellis of Prudential Equity Group feels the cocktail could wind up as a top drug among new HIV patients. He feels lower prescription co-payments and dosing convenience are the keys, noting that he does not underestimate the importance of paying for only one pill versus two or three even, though the cumulative cost is the same. Analysts expect Truvada to be the force behind second-quarter earnings, but also note that Atripla could cannibalize some Truvada profits. Others say some doctors may hold off switching patients already on stable HIV medications.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
Free
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
£820
Or £77 per month
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Companies featured in this story
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Today's issue
Company Spotlight
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze