Stock Commentary - New York week to Mar 13, 2002

NEW YORK: equities edged up on three of the reporting days to March 13, boosted by falling energy prices and less fears about interest rates, but the Dow Jones was flat on the last trading day, leaving the index up 1.1% overall. After a dismal showing the previous week, there was a better performance from pharmaceutical and biotechnology stocks, with 26 of those tracked rising and 17 falling.
Most of the drug majors put on some sort of gains, with the exception of Pfizer, which inched down a cent, and Wyeth, which dipped 0.4%. Biogen Idec gained 5.3% week-on-week, on the news that a US Food and Drug Administration advisory panel has voted unanimously to recommend that its withdrawn multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri (natalizumab) - co-developed with Ireland's Elan - should return to the market (Marketletter March 13). After the FDA committee vote on Tysabri, RBC Capital Markets upgraded Biogen Idec's shares to outperform from neutral, with Jason Kantor telling clients that he expects the drug to return to market with a broad label and large market potential. He feels the panel gave neurologists broad flexibility in prescribing the drug with few restrictions, and that the agency is unlikely to restrict use to second-line or to subgroups. He sees 2007 US sales of $439.0 million. Ron Ellis of Prudential Financial kept his overweight rating on stock and set the target price at $53. David Witzke of Banc of America Securities kept his neutral rating, with a target of $47, based on a return to the market with a highly-restricted label. He put global sales for 2006 and 2007 at $23.0 million and $178.0 million, respectively. Vertex stock was off, down 14.8%, after it posted disappointing mid-stage data for VX-702. Banc of America Securities kept its sell rating on the stock, with a $27 price target. It only gave the drug a 10% chance of success, noting that safety concerns may prompt large-scale clinical trials. The big stock-moving news of the week came on the last reporting day, when Watson announced an agreed $1.9 billion takeover offer for fellow US generics firm Andrx (see page 2), leaving the latter up 16.5% and the former 3.7% lower. Several analysts noted that the deal would allow Watson to survive but not grow.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.
Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Stock Commentary - New York week to Mar 13, 2002
NEW YORK: equities edged up on three of the reporting days to March 13, boosted by falling energy prices and less fears about interest rates, but the Dow Jones was flat on the last trading day, leaving the index up 1.1% overall. After a dismal showing the previous week, there was a better performance from pharmaceutical and biotechnology stocks, with 26 of those tracked rising and 17 falling.
Most of the drug majors put on some sort of gains, with the exception of Pfizer, which inched down a cent, and Wyeth, which dipped 0.4%. Biogen Idec gained 5.3% week-on-week, on the news that a US Food and Drug Administration advisory panel has voted unanimously to recommend that its withdrawn multiple sclerosis drug Tysabri (natalizumab) - co-developed with Ireland's Elan - should return to the market (Marketletter March 13). After the FDA committee vote on Tysabri, RBC Capital Markets upgraded Biogen Idec's shares to outperform from neutral, with Jason Kantor telling clients that he expects the drug to return to market with a broad label and large market potential. He feels the panel gave neurologists broad flexibility in prescribing the drug with few restrictions, and that the agency is unlikely to restrict use to second-line or to subgroups. He sees 2007 US sales of $439.0 million. Ron Ellis of Prudential Financial kept his overweight rating on stock and set the target price at $53. David Witzke of Banc of America Securities kept his neutral rating, with a target of $47, based on a return to the market with a highly-restricted label. He put global sales for 2006 and 2007 at $23.0 million and $178.0 million, respectively. Vertex stock was off, down 14.8%, after it posted disappointing mid-stage data for VX-702. Banc of America Securities kept its sell rating on the stock, with a $27 price target. It only gave the drug a 10% chance of success, noting that safety concerns may prompt large-scale clinical trials. The big stock-moving news of the week came on the last reporting day, when Watson announced an agreed $1.9 billion takeover offer for fellow US generics firm Andrx (see page 2), leaving the latter up 16.5% and the former 3.7% lower. Several analysts noted that the deal would allow Watson to survive but not grow.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
Free
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
£820
Or £77 per month
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Companies featured in this story
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Today's issue
Company Spotlight
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze