Stock Commentary - New York week to Mar 6, 2006

NEW YORK: saw the Dow Jones fall on the first day of the reporting week to March 6, on a raft of weaker-than-expected economic data and a negative statement from Google, recovering the next day before declining for the rest of the week. Drug and biotechnology stocks mostly plunging. Of those tracked, 35 ended lower and only eight saw a rise.
All the pharmaceutical majors were down to some extent, with Schering-Plough, 4.5% lower, the worst hit. Immune Response, which is near to becoming worthless, leapt 14.3% on the news of an $8.0 million financing package which will allow it to complete important Phase II clinical trials. Valeant Pharma leapt 12.8% after the firm posted 2005 results, which showed that losses had been cut by half. King Pharma shares, down 10.1% on the week, are unattractive at current levels, primarily due to generic competition for Altace (ramipril), Skelaxin (metaxolone) and Sonata (zaleplon), Ian Sanderson of SG Cowen said in a research report. New prescriptions are declining at a double-digit pace year-over-year for three of the company's five lead products, he wrote, with Altace experiencing a sharp deceleration. The future does not necessarily look brighter, either, he said, with sales of Thrombin JMI (bovine origin) likely to be hit by competition from ZymoGenetics in 2008. Marc Goodman of Morgan Stanley reiterated his equal-weight rating on the company after its fourth-quarter 2005 earnings fell below Wall Street expectations. Although Mr Goodman said that the disappointments might not be equal to the plummet in the stock price, it showed investors were disappointed. And he questioned the recent strength the stock had shown prior to its fall. Andrx shares moved up 4.5% after a New York investment firm disclosed that it had boosted its stake in the company and also had received government approval to buy more, before the end of a mandated waiting period. The investment firm said it does not plan to buy more than 14.9% of Andrx shares, since doing so would trigger a poison pill that would discourage a takeover. Andrx shares had been under pressure since a May Food and Drug Administration inspection found manufacturing deficiences at its Florida plant.
