Stock Commentary - New York week to March 26

NEW YORK: equities moved higher for the first four days of the reporting week to March 26, with the Dow Jones rising 1.3% on March 21, when investors decided that there was less likelihood of further interest rate hikes. However the Dow took a breather on the last day, but still leaving the index up 2.0% overall. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology stocks joined in the upbeat mood, with 34 of those tracked rising and just five down.
When Amgen, down 3.4% on the week, stopped its Vectibix (panitumumab) trial (see page 18), its shares fell and the stock was downgraded by Bear Stearns, which said there is limited upside potential, unless the firm is acquired. The news, however, was a plus for ImClone and its rival Erbitux (cetuximab). Some analysts said the disappointing results for Amgen took the pressure off ImClone and others noted that it could mean greater market opportunity for Erbitux; less competition means Erbitux is more likely to meet or beat sales expectations. ImClone ended the week with a 27.5% leap. Gilead's shares rose 6.4% after Eric Ende of Merrill Lynch upped his rating on the stock from neutral to buy, on good prospects for long-term growth from its HIV products and the planned launch of a cystic fibrosis drug, aztreonam, in 2008, which could have peak sales of $400.0-$500.0 million. Its pulmonary arterial hypertension drug ambrisentan should launch in the middle of this year, with potential sales of $1.0 billion because of a better safety profile, fewer drug-drug interactions and more convenient dosing. The company's drugs have a low risk of disappointment and are not likely to see any competition for a while, he noted. Pfizer closed 1.2% higher despite falling after a negative US appeal court ruling on its Norvasc (amlodipine besylate) and Tim Anderson of Prudential said the early generic competition for the drug would cost Pfizer around $1.0 billion in sales this year. AG Edwards' Joseph Tooley said the positive new Phase II data for Schering-Plough's new anti-clotting drug are being called "impressive" by cardiologists. The S-P deal with Merck to co-develop a combination of Zetia (ezetimibe) and Lipitor (atorvastatin; see pages 19 and 20) was another positive for the company, which closed up 6.7%
