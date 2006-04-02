Stock Commentary - New York week to March 27, 2006
2 April 2006
NEW YORK: equities moved in a narrow range during the reporting week to March 27, depressed at times by renewed concerns about interests rates and a rebound in crude oil prices, but also helped at other times by higher property prices leaving the Dow Jones a modest 0.2% lower overall. After their strong showing the previous week, pharmaceutical and biotechnology stocks were mostly lower, with 10 of those tracked rising and 33 falling.
Drug major Bristol-Myers Squibb was the star of the week, rising 9.1% after the announcement of a settlement between itself, partner Sanofi-Aventis and generics drug firm Apotek on their patent dispute over Plavix (clopidogrel). The deal, which still has to be approved by the Federal Trade Commission, would end court proceedings and push back a generic threat to the drug. All three firms are the targets of a civil antitrust law suit brought by Kroger, which is accusing them of entering into an illegal settlement of a patent law suit. The two brand name companies already have also approached Indian firm Dr Reddy's with a similar agreement proposal. King Pharmaceuticals plunged 11.7% on the week. 48 states are now dividing a $124.0 million settlement from the firm, which was accused of overcharging them for medicines and under-paying federally-required rebates to state Medicaid programs. King officials denied any wrongdoing and no criminal charges were filed in the case, but the payments are now going out to the states. The money will be split between the state and federal Medicaid programs. Cephalon's shares plummeted 15.1%, after a Food and Drug Administration panel recommended the agency not approve Sparlon (modafinil) as an attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder treatment. (see page 18). The agency recommended that the company should conduct a trial to rule out the risk of a rare but potentially fatal allergic skin rash with the drug which is a higher dose version of the active ingredient in Provigil. The stock has been downgraded by First Albany, Jefferies & Co, CIBC World Markets, and JP Morgan, with price targets also cut. A launch of the drug has been pushed back as far as 2008 by some analysts.
Companies featured in this story
