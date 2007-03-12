Stock Commentary - New York week to March 5, 2007

NEW YORK: saw the Dow Jones plunge 3.3% on February 27, after a more than 9% slump in China's main stock market, as well as others in Asia and, despite reassuring comments from Federal Reserve Bank chief Ben Bernanke seeing it rise slightly the next day, continued in negative mode for the rest of the reporting period to March 5, to see the index down 4.6% overall. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology stocks plunged along with the indexes. Even Merck & Co, which gained on March 28 after it raised its earnings forecast, saw a decline, albeit of just 0.5%. Merck's move was in response to better-than-expected product sales and a blow to Novartis' upcoming competitor to the US drugmaker's diabetes drug Januvia (sitagliptin; Marketletter March 5).
Although it may be hard to believe when looking at the consistently-negative numbers, the drug group actually did not fare so badly relative to other sectors. Pfizer's win in a patent dispute with Mylan over Norvasc (amlodipine) and a Food and Drug Administration approval for Abbott Laboratories' Humira (adalimumab) to treat Crohn's disease were among the positives. Abbott was off 3.2% and Pfizer fell 4.4%, while Mylan slumped 10.0%. The biotechnology sector, on the other hand, is seen as riskier than the "Big Cap pharma" and took a larger hit. Many analysts feel this was just a hiccup and that the good stories in the sector will help the group recover quickly. Amgen's 6.1% drop was compounded by news of a Securities and Exchange Commission inquiry over a claim it did not publicly disclose the side effect problems in a test of Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa). News of an upcoming FDA panel looking into the safety of anemia drugs and a potential competition from Roche has also hit the stock. Geoffrey Porges of Sanford C Bernstein has lowered his 2007 sales estimate 2% and earnings per share $0.04 cents to $4.34. Provigil (modafinil) could mean problems for Cephalon. The FDA has issued a warning letter relating to misleading claims about the drug, and Cephalon, (-8.1%) Mylan, Barr (-13.0%), Teva and Ranbaxy are being sued by a consumer coalition accusing them of a pay-off to keep a generic version of the sleep disorder drug off the market until 2011 or 2012.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.
Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.
Stock Commentary - New York week to March 5, 2007
NEW YORK: saw the Dow Jones plunge 3.3% on February 27, after a more than 9% slump in China's main stock market, as well as others in Asia and, despite reassuring comments from Federal Reserve Bank chief Ben Bernanke seeing it rise slightly the next day, continued in negative mode for the rest of the reporting period to March 5, to see the index down 4.6% overall. Pharmaceutical and biotechnology stocks plunged along with the indexes. Even Merck & Co, which gained on March 28 after it raised its earnings forecast, saw a decline, albeit of just 0.5%. Merck's move was in response to better-than-expected product sales and a blow to Novartis' upcoming competitor to the US drugmaker's diabetes drug Januvia (sitagliptin; Marketletter March 5).
Although it may be hard to believe when looking at the consistently-negative numbers, the drug group actually did not fare so badly relative to other sectors. Pfizer's win in a patent dispute with Mylan over Norvasc (amlodipine) and a Food and Drug Administration approval for Abbott Laboratories' Humira (adalimumab) to treat Crohn's disease were among the positives. Abbott was off 3.2% and Pfizer fell 4.4%, while Mylan slumped 10.0%. The biotechnology sector, on the other hand, is seen as riskier than the "Big Cap pharma" and took a larger hit. Many analysts feel this was just a hiccup and that the good stories in the sector will help the group recover quickly. Amgen's 6.1% drop was compounded by news of a Securities and Exchange Commission inquiry over a claim it did not publicly disclose the side effect problems in a test of Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa). News of an upcoming FDA panel looking into the safety of anemia drugs and a potential competition from Roche has also hit the stock. Geoffrey Porges of Sanford C Bernstein has lowered his 2007 sales estimate 2% and earnings per share $0.04 cents to $4.34. Provigil (modafinil) could mean problems for Cephalon. The FDA has issued a warning letter relating to misleading claims about the drug, and Cephalon, (-8.1%) Mylan, Barr (-13.0%), Teva and Ranbaxy are being sued by a consumer coalition accusing them of a pay-off to keep a generic version of the sleep disorder drug off the market until 2011 or 2012.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
Free
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
£820
Or £77 per month
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Companies featured in this story
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Today's issue
Company Spotlight
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze